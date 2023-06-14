 Skip to content

Angola '86 Playtest update for 14 June 2023

Beta 0.03 now live

Build 11466501

Fixed small minor bugs with disembarking infantry
Changed the color scheme for tracking symbols
Tidied up Base Ui

