Update v.0.3.3 - Gore, new weapons and sell system

We are pleased to announce that we have updated the game, some of the features included in this update:
- 4 new weapons - Cooperson, FAL, Desert Eagle and Bison,
- Weapon "magnet" which makes your weapon come back to your holster automatically after you drop it(accidentally or not), this feature is disabled by default, to enable it you have to go into gameplay settings and turn it on,
- Option to sell weapons and magazines in Garage Shop,
- Gore! Exploding heads and limbs flying everywhere,
- VOIP fixes.
And a lot of other tweaks and fixes!
Changed files in this update