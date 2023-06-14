 Skip to content

Death Harvest update for 14 June 2023

Update v.0.3.3 - Gore, new weapons and sell system

Update v.0.3.3 - Gore, new weapons and sell system

Build 11466494 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are pleased to announce that we have updated the game, some of the features included in this update:

  • 4 new weapons - Cooperson, FAL, Desert Eagle and Bison,
  • Weapon "magnet" which makes your weapon come back to your holster automatically after you drop it(accidentally or not), this feature is disabled by default, to enable it you have to go into gameplay settings and turn it on,
  • Option to sell weapons and magazines in Garage Shop,
  • Gore! Exploding heads and limbs flying everywhere,
  • VOIP fixes.
    And a lot of other tweaks and fixes!

