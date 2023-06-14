Update 1.0.34616 | Legendary Slot Changes | Radio Chatter | Bug Fixes & More

Greetings, Pilots!

As the team works towards our summer console release, we’ll be releasing a small number of updates to the PC version to help keep parity between builds. Today’s update brings a few asked-for features, and a small number of bug fixes.

Legendary Slot Changes

With today’s update, players can now equip two Legendary pieces of gear on all ships, not just ones of Tier 4 quality. The number of Legendaries that can be equipped has been a hotly-debated topic over the last few weeks. Balance remains a top of mind issue as our gameplay and design team continues to work on more items for future updates, and while this isn’t the ideal improvement for some, it’s a step towards compromise.

We’ve also changed the name of "Cassiel's Protection" to "Castiel's Protection" by request of the Kickstarter backer who created it.

Radio Chatter

Experienced pilots may notice new radio chatter added to EVERSPACE 2, filling the void (of space) as it were in a variety of traffic-heavy spaceports. Our goal here is to bring a little more life to some areas by conveying the hustle and bustle of busy space cities and settlements.

To be completely transparent as it’s a hot topic, these new snippets were partially created using AI tools. The scripts were written by our designers and created using AI-altered speech samples from team members. This is an experiment on our part to see how content created this way meshes with our world. While we think these kinds of tools are interesting as far as supporting creative efforts, they will not replace the work of writers, artists, and voice actors in a meaningful way on our games.

Paving the Way Boss Fight

We noticed that even very experienced pilots, such as CohhCarnage, had some difficulties in this boss fight, which can lead to unnecessary frustration, especially on the highest difficulty level. We've made adjustments to the sniper turrets by disabling them in the first phase of the fight and slowing down their targeting a bit in the second phase, so it's now easier to dodge shots. As a result, even on the highest difficulty level and with a slow ship, the fight no longer feels unfair.

Changelog - 1.0.34616

Please note, if you encounter any crashes after installation of this patch, these are very likely due to a download/update problem. If the crash message includes the text "Retry was NOT successful", then this is a clear indication for this. Luckily, this can easily be fixed using the Steam Client's "Verify integrity of game files" functionality.

Find out more: https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

Features

Added dedicated volume slider for background chatter

Added more radio call background chatter

Added option to limit maximum frame rate while game is not in focus

Tweaks

All ship tiers are now able to equip two Legendary items

Drake Passage boss fight: Removed sniper turrets from first phase and made their shots easier to dodge

Changed name of Legendary Item "Cassiel's Protection" to "Castiel's Protection" to comply with backer request

Balancing: Reduced Vindicator drone explosion passive radius

Integrated community suggestions for translation improvements from Crowdin

Replaced two ship passives:

Interceptor: "Refund 20% of the used ULT energy after deactivating Weapon Overdrive" → "When flying toward a locked enemy target beyond 1500m range, gain 15% increased speed"

Gunship: "50% reduced hull and armor repair costs" → "After 10s of not being hit, gain 2% armor recovery every second, up to half total armor"

The "Hard Reset" mode of the EMP Generator can no longer reduce the cooldown below 5s

UI: Removed delay when opening pause menu

UI: Added new marker to mainframe component in shop of mission 15 for better player guidance

UI: Improved some inconsistencies regarding launch button on stations within the customization screen

UI: Added commodity demand colorization to items shown in hud message log

UI: Improved gamepad navigation with data sub tabs

UI: Ship selection on homebase - Added a small input delay to support faster cycling, especially on gamepad, and also removed potential memory issues when spamming the change action

UI: Improved unlocking of some story so far entries that might spoil future story development

Bugfixes

Fixed that "unlocking" a locked target did not work anymore (unlocking is done by holding the "lock target" button for about one second when using mouse/kb or double-pressing it when using controller)

Fixed ULT charge sometimes not displaying correct value after undocking

Fixed Vindicator drone explosion passive not counting as player-instigated damage

Fixed Sniper Drone/Turret targeting lasers clipping through geometry

Fixed weapon corrosion bonus attribute not working on certain weapon types

Fixed wrong damage values being shown in Legendary item descriptions

Fixed damage scaling curve of Legendary item effects

Fixed ULT behavior when a sequence interrupts them

Fixed broken mission state in "Rips in Space"

Fixed sequence orientation when flying backwards out of the location boundaries

Fixed Vindicator drones being lost after completing a ramen drone job

Fixed that autopilot could not be used when using same keybinding for both "interact" and target lock" ("target lock" is an intended hidden action for autopilot)

Fixed that "toggle freelook" could not be customized for gamepad controls (note that this is by default a hidden action tied to holding the "switch camera" button)

Fixed that in some cases using mouse wheel to scroll did not work in the "missions" screen

Fixed ARC-9000 colliding with the player's ship

Fixed NPCs killing Ancients counting as player kills

Fixed that "x" button icons were shown in cockpit in gamepad mode below devices/consumables icons instead of d-pad icons

Fixed missing SFX for some condition fields (e.g. radiation)

Fixed explosives damaging the player from too far away

Fixed that when undocking too quickly after a repair operation, health value was set to current animation value instead of target value (looked like ship getting damaged after undocking)

Fixed an issue where the camera would continue shaking after a sequence had been started

Fixed a bug that an empty ship couldn't be sold, claiming that there is no cargo space to transfer

UI: Fixed potential memory and rendering order issues when opening pause menu multiple times

UI: Fixed some issues regarding device charges when displayed within an inventory slot

UI: Fixed multiple smaller issues regarding resource tracking within crafting inventory

UI: Fixed multiple smaller issues regarding item shop inventory sorting and scrolling

UI: Fixed that MarkAllAsRead action was accidentally shown in Renown DATA sub tab in some cases

UI: Fixed multiple issues regarding mastery preview of devices

UI: Fixed experience bar glitch when opening menu after level up

UI: Fixed multiple issues regarding ship dealer stats and actions

UI: Fixed that sometimes container items were not shown in hud message log

UI: Fixed that auto sorting wasn't turned off after dismantling when using keyboard

UI: Removed multiple exploits regarding dragging and dropping of items across menu tab

UI: Fixed some refresh issues of location info widgets within the map tab

UI: Fixed that scrolling with gamepad in settings was partly broken due to inactive difficulty button

UI: Fixed that the gamepad controls overview options Right/Left-handed and Inverted/Not Inverted Pitch were labelled incorrectly

Have fun with double-legendary builds for all ships and the other improvements!

Lee & your dedicated ROCKFISH Games team 🚀💥🙌