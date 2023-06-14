- Now when a stool is placed, the sides of the tables where customers cannot sit are blocked.
- Now during the tutorial the quest objective is displayed at the top right of the screen.
- Magic brooms now have to be placed in the dining room or nearby to clean.
- We have fixed a softlock that occurred when returning to the main menu.
- Now the player can't get into the beds of the rented rooms.
- We have fixed a bug that blocked the chickens when a building was built on top of them.
- We have fixed several interface errors that occurred when using a gamepad.
- We have fixed a bug that caused that it was not possible to scroll with the mouse wheel in the barn facilities panel.
- NPCs now look at doors when opening them.
- Other minor bugs have been fixed.
- Translations have been updated.
Travellers Rest update for 14 June 2023
v0.6.0.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
