Travellers Rest update for 14 June 2023

v0.6.0.12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now when a stool is placed, the sides of the tables where customers cannot sit are blocked.
  • Now during the tutorial the quest objective is displayed at the top right of the screen.
  • Magic brooms now have to be placed in the dining room or nearby to clean.
  • We have fixed a softlock that occurred when returning to the main menu.
  • Now the player can't get into the beds of the rented rooms.
  • We have fixed a bug that blocked the chickens when a building was built on top of them.
  • We have fixed several interface errors that occurred when using a gamepad.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused that it was not possible to scroll with the mouse wheel in the barn facilities panel.
  • NPCs now look at doors when opening them.
  • Other minor bugs have been fixed.
  • Translations have been updated.

