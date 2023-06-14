Patch notes for 1.0.5.2

Hey everyone! :) With the next small hotfix we bring you these changes:
- fixed issue where u couldn't revisit the sand castle island after beating it
- Fixed weird collider bug on orange flower shrine
- fixed complete acorn quest when reloading game during
- fixed softlock when using the secret door while jumping
- fixed water in level 3 cave
- fixed capybara controls ignore the invery x and y axis settings
Hope that fixes some of your reported issues and you continue enjoying the game! :)
Your Mooneyes and SomeHumbleOnion
Changed files in this update