Patch notes for 1.0.5.2

Hey everyone! :) With the next small hotfix we bring you these changes:

fixed issue where u couldn't revisit the sand castle island after beating it

Fixed weird collider bug on orange flower shrine

fixed complete acorn quest when reloading game during

fixed softlock when using the secret door while jumping

fixed water in level 3 cave

fixed capybara controls ignore the invery x and y axis settings

Hope that fixes some of your reported issues and you continue enjoying the game! :)

Your Mooneyes and SomeHumbleOnion