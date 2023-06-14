 Skip to content

Smushi Come Home update for 14 June 2023

Patch notes for 1.0.5.2

Patch notes for 1.0.5.2

Build 11466297

Hey everyone! :) With the next small hotfix we bring you these changes:

  • fixed issue where u couldn't revisit the sand castle island after beating it
  • Fixed weird collider bug on orange flower shrine
  • fixed complete acorn quest when reloading game during
  • fixed softlock when using the secret door while jumping
  • fixed water in level 3 cave
  • fixed capybara controls ignore the invery x and y axis settings

Hope that fixes some of your reported issues and you continue enjoying the game! :)

Your Mooneyes and SomeHumbleOnion

