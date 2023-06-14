 Skip to content

Caliber update for 14 June 2023

The Store Showcase has been updated!

New content: the Remember me! Emote, the UCP Camo, the Nesher Eagle and Binary code Emblems.

The Binary code Emblem is available for Credits.

