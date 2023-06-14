 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eigengrau update for 14 June 2023

Version 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11466238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a crash in co-op mode when a player gets resurrected by an event instead of the other player
  • fixed HUD fad-out not working correctly with game rotation

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1624322 Depot 1624322
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1624323 Depot 1624323
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1624324 Depot 1624324
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1624325 Depot 1624325
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link