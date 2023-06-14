Release Notes - v0.1d - "NEED FOR SPEED"

In this release we've added:

Shark is faster

VR: Thumbstick to snap turn (can play while seated)

Steam: Steam name used instead of PC name

Fixes:

Smoothed shark motion

Shark more flexible

Shark slows more with mouth open

Hide HUD when invisible

Camera stops moving when shark is stunned

Zombie selection more 'randomized'

Lighting adjustments

Keyboard: Spacebar to move forward

Keyboard: 'M' key to 'munch/bite'

Coming Soon:

More powerups: invincibility, friggin inlaserbility!

The shop

More items and skins

More game maps and modes

As we get further along we'll be looking for more feedback regarding gameplay, etc, but for now we just want to make sure everyone can get started and that the multiplayer is solid. If you have any feedback or comments, please direct them to the Discord. Cheers!