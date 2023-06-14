 Skip to content

SHARKS Playtest update for 14 June 2023

"NEED FOR SPEED"

Last edited by Wendy

Release Notes - v0.1d - "NEED FOR SPEED"

In this release we've added:

  • Shark is faster
  • VR: Thumbstick to snap turn (can play while seated)
  • Steam: Steam name used instead of PC name

Fixes:

  • Smoothed shark motion
  • Shark more flexible
  • Shark slows more with mouth open
  • Hide HUD when invisible
  • Camera stops moving when shark is stunned
  • Zombie selection more 'randomized'
  • Lighting adjustments
  • Keyboard: Spacebar to move forward
  • Keyboard: 'M' key to 'munch/bite'

Coming Soon:

  • More powerups: invincibility, friggin inlaserbility!
  • The shop
  • More items and skins
  • More game maps and modes

As we get further along we'll be looking for more feedback regarding gameplay, etc, but for now we just want to make sure everyone can get started and that the multiplayer is solid. If you have any feedback or comments, please direct them to the Discord. Cheers!

  • Simon and Jamie

