Ghost Girl Lasling update for 14 June 2023

修正了繁體中文版"回憶錄"中最後一張CG無法顯現的問題/Fixed the problem of "Memoirs"

修正了繁體中文版"回憶錄"中最後一張CG無法顯現的問題，其他語系陸續修正中
Fixed the problem that the last CG in the traditional Chinese version of "Memoirs" could not be displayed, other languages are being corrected successively

