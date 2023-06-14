 Skip to content

The Palace on the Hill Prologue update for 14 June 2023

UI improvement and bug fix update

Build 11466121

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved the UI for Handpump operation
Fixed a bug with lemon tea
Fixed some Hindi translation issues

