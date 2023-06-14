Improved the UI for Handpump operation
Fixed a bug with lemon tea
Fixed some Hindi translation issues
The Palace on the Hill Prologue update for 14 June 2023
UI improvement and bug fix update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improved the UI for Handpump operation
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1582601 Depot 1582601
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update