Patch 0.8.5.2 - One big convenience and a few fixes!

So, the mayor QoL improvement:
- You can now create multiple dipose/move dead orders, at once. This will get rid of a lot of annoying micromanagement (Looking at you, eight dead giant rats!).
- Mushrooms were missing from a tileset, so that has been added. (Autumn woodsland I think it was)
- Improving what gets selected when multi-selecting (holding left and dragging out an area). For example: the game will rather select alive animals or friendly visitors than dead player units.
- Got rid of the confusing "skill" number relating to Peon-tasks (which require no skill) in the priority menu.
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias
Changed files in this update