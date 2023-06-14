 Skip to content

Grim Realms update for 14 June 2023

Patch 0.8.5.2 - One big convenience and a few fixes!

Patch 0.8.5.2 - One big convenience and a few fixes!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So, the mayor QoL improvement:

  • You can now create multiple dipose/move dead orders, at once. This will get rid of a lot of annoying micromanagement (Looking at you, eight dead giant rats!).
  • Mushrooms were missing from a tileset, so that has been added. (Autumn woodsland I think it was)
  • Improving what gets selected when multi-selecting (holding left and dragging out an area). For example: the game will rather select alive animals or friendly visitors than dead player units.
  • Got rid of the confusing "skill" number relating to Peon-tasks (which require no skill) in the priority menu.

Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

