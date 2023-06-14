v2.5.0.3 patch

-added hell visitor center
-changed devil enemy deaths (+fixed issue with them standing there after dying)
-minor visual adjustments (glass doors in facility, duplicate characters, etc.)
mostly just minor stuff, nothing too big
don't tell anyone but I'm actually working on writing an erotic short story featuring project malice characters, which will be posted on my Wattpad (yes I have a wattpad profile)
never really done this before, I think I might be doing it incorrectly
such an engaging plotline
(also i'm still working on the little creature simulator I posted last time, probably will have that out at some point maybe)
Changed files in this update