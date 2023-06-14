 Skip to content

Project Malice update for 14 June 2023

v2.5.0.3 patch

v2.5.0.3 patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-added hell visitor center
-changed devil enemy deaths (+fixed issue with them standing there after dying)
-minor visual adjustments (glass doors in facility, duplicate characters, etc.)

mostly just minor stuff, nothing too big

don't tell anyone but I'm actually working on writing an erotic short story featuring project malice characters, which will be posted on my Wattpad (yes I have a wattpad profile)

never really done this before, I think I might be doing it incorrectly

such an engaging plotline

(also i'm still working on the little creature simulator I posted last time, probably will have that out at some point maybe)

