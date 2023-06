Share · View all patches · Build 11466013 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 09:06:20 UTC by Wendy

Fix the issue where strengthening currency will exceed 200000000

Fixed several bugs where skills triggered when causing damage were not triggered correctly

Fix a bug that causes damage to enemies with stars but does not increase effectively

Fix three invalid bugs in the attack

Fix bugs where dropped equipment has no attributes

Fix automatic decomposition without calculating graph reference

Strengthen archive protection