v01.012.05253.01

Share · View all patches · Build 11465808 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Revised the description of the Ultimate Edition.

Fixed the issue with joining social rooms quickly, where the room name is empty.

Fixed the bug where there is a chance of not receiving the Newbie Gift Pack by checking for any unreceived gift packs upon login.

Fixed the bug where players can use a hero's skin without owning it.

Fixed the bug where Sipsy's cannon disappears.

Adjusted the matchmaking rules.

Adjusted the rules for quick joining social rooms, making it easier to find players.

Optimized the pre-battle phase to address lag issues.

Fixed the bug where the Ultimate Edition cannot be purchased.

Fixed the bug where there is a chance of being unable to enter the social lobby.