 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boxing Club Manager update for 19 June 2023

Faster, more efficient performance update

Share · View all patches · Build 11465801 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Screen switching and lists are now significantly more responsive with better performance and memory management, providing a more user friendly UI experience.

We hope you enjoy this update.

Changed files in this update

Boxing Club Manager 32bit Depot 1652492
  • Loading history…
Boxing Club Manager 64bit Depot 1652493
  • Loading history…
Boxing Club Manager Mac Depot 1652494
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link