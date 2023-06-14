Patch 1.09b

-New/Change: Dying by lack of O2 is now reported to activity log.

-Change: Removed some annoying Infinity Abyss from Enlightened Temple Way.

(Reminder: Enlightened Temple Way is the respawn site for those who have Respawn Mode enabled)

-New/Change: Added additional way of toggling the in-game Task text to the Paged Journal.

-New: Added Infinity Abyss navigation course to the Tutorial.

-Change: Adjusted the Infinity Abyss detection boxes down some.

-Change: Selective Teleporters such as ladders no longer display

text on how to use them manually.

-New: Death by suffocation now has a unique death screen graphic.