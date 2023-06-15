Patch Update 15th June 2023

- Added option to reverse mouse wheel
- Fixed settings not loading correctly between levels
- Fixed vent softlock
- Fixed health sometimes appearing in decimals
- Optimized psyko injekta chanting sound triggers
