Slayers X update for 15 June 2023

Patch Update 15th June 2023

Patchnotes
  • Added option to reverse mouse wheel
  • Fixed settings not loading correctly between levels
  • Fixed vent softlock
  • Fixed health sometimes appearing in decimals
  • Optimized psyko injekta chanting sound triggers

