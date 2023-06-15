 Skip to content

Time Survivors: Prologue update for 15 June 2023

🍄 PATCH 0.732 🍄

Time Survivors: Prologue update for 15 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just announced the forthcoming Time Survivors: Chapter 0, and here we are with an update for the Prologue!

PATCH NOTES 0.732

[Gameplay changes]

  • New character: Oda Nobunaga, the first "Great Unifier" of Japan

[QoL]

  • Localization updates
  • More satisfactory fire fx
  • Fixed: enemy damage not being counted nor generating labels in some special cases
  • Stats button hidden when in Sandbox mode
  • Unlocks Menu page: aligned text in the Unlockable widget
  • All Unlocks names are now song titles (few were still missing!)

