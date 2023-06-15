🍄 PATCH 0.732 🍄

Just announced the forthcoming Time Survivors: Chapter 0, and here we are with an update for the Prologue!
PATCH NOTES 0.732
[Gameplay changes]
- New character: Oda Nobunaga, the first "Great Unifier" of Japan
[QoL]
- Localization updates
- More satisfactory fire fx
- Fixed: enemy damage not being counted nor generating labels in some special cases
- Stats button hidden when in Sandbox mode
- Unlocks Menu page: aligned text in the Unlockable widget
- All Unlocks names are now song titles (few were still missing!)
Don't forget to wishlist Chapter 0, it's a separate game!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2455500/Time_Survivors_Chapter_0/
