Burnhouse Lane update for 14 June 2023

BURNHOUSE LANE - VERSION 1.3.0 NOW AVAILABLE!

Build 11465426 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This time we've added 2 new languages - Brazilian Portuguese and Hungarian (HUGE thanks to our amazing translators Beatriz Amazonas & Brechler Zsolt for these).

I've also added a bigger wall blocker on the cruise ship, as some players have reported they were able to get through the wall somehow and skip the bigger part of that scene (so hopefully that won't be the case anymore).

As from this update you should also be able to receive Steam Trading Cards, craft badges and do all that stuff that you could in previous games ;) (there's a whopping 13 cards to collect!)

Changed files in this update

