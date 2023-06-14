4 Player Update Out Now!

Hello everyone!

Today we’re excited to release a free 4 player update for Heavenly Bodies! This is a feature we’ve been excited to include for a long time. Play with up to 4 players simultaneously and find new ways to complete every mission with the power of two new (heavenly) bodies.

Form zero gravity conga lines, get stuck in doorways with a whole new level of frustrated tension and so much more! We’re excited to provide 2 new fancy suit colours for you to fight over too.

This update is being released for free ahead of our upcoming DLC drop which we’ll be announcing VERY soon now. Thanks as always for your support and patience.

With any new great feature always comes new great bugs, so please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us via our Discord or support page if you run into any troubles. We’ll always do our best to help as quickly as possible.

See you ‘round!

2pt