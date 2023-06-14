Space Haven Alpha 17 - Now Released!

Greetings, Spacefarer!

Space Haven receives a new Major Update, featuring a big bag of new goodies for you to experience. New features introduce starfighters, a new rogue bot entity and a list of other features extending on content for the game. Let's have a look!

A Note On Continuing A Saved Game From Alpha 16

(These instructions are only for those who want to continue a saved game from Alpha 16, or stay on Alpha 16. If you are happy with updating the game and starting a new game there is nothing you have to do, except let Steam update the game.)

We recommend starting a new game to enjoy the new update, but it is possible to continue a saved game from the previous version, Alpha 16. However, there are some issues that will appear. Follow the steps below to make a Alpha 16 saved game functional in Alpha 17.

Hull Stabilizers now require steel plates. Be sure to acquire some as soon as possible.

Piloting has been introduced as a new skill. Crew members will default to a level 3.

If you want to continue playing the previous version, Alpha 16, and decide yourself when you want to update, we have made it possible through the following method:

Open Steam Library

Right click Space Haven

Select Properties

Go to tab 'Betas' at the top.

Select 'alpha_16' in the drop-down. (NOTE! Only do this if you want to stay on the old version)

When you are ready to move on to Alpha 16, follow the above steps but choose "none" in the list. This will put you in the default branch and the game will update.

What's New In Alpha 17

Fighters - A New Craft Requiring Pilots



Good morning, Pilots! Welcome to basic fighter maneuvers. As briefed, today's exercise is dog fighting. The enemy is a real one, so if you get shot down you will float in space. Remember, it's not the plane, it's the pilot.

The starfighters seen in the hangars is a new addition to the small spacecrafts in Space Haven. These starfighters will require a crew member as a pilot, and we are bringing back the Piloting skill for this purpose. If a starfighter is shot down the pilot can bail out and use their thrusters on their spacesuits to navigate back home.



It's possible to build multiple fighters and they will move in a formation according to their assigned group in the attack systems menu.

It is possible to build many starfighters, but they do cost system points to keep a balance of firepower within the game. Starfighters can be given commands through the new modified attack systems menu, where it is possible to create groups of fighters. When fighters disembark they will move in a formation and stick together with their squad.



A starfighter engaging a Sentry Rogue bot. A new type of threat in the new update.

The starfighters will be capable of engaging in dog fights with other starfighters as well as other type of drone threats, like the Sentry Rogue bots, a new type of threat in the new update.

Rogue Bots - A New Entity Enters the World of Space Haven!





These hostile rogue bots will present a new threat both in ship-to-ship combat as well as inside derelict ships.

These rogue bots aren't mere random entities that attack everything they encounter. They have their own objective and backstory. While their objective is quite simple, to gather resources and make more of themselves, it allows us to create behaviors for them that can be seen in derelict ships, where they collect resources, create constructions and change the environment.



Ripley found herself in the wrong place at the wrong time. The rogue bots take over derelict ships, change the environment and capture living entities like humans and aliens.

We've written a full backstory for these rogue bots, which will reveal how and why these rogue bots occupy the world of Space Haven. The backstory can be read in form of a new series of data logs for these rogue bots, written by the very creator of them, which will reveal who created them, for what reason, and why they are now behaving the way they do.

(These data logs can be found by exploring derelict ships and they have been translated to all supported languages.)

Below is the first entry in the data log series:

An observation on human/canine symbiosis

I have recently been reviewing footage of dogs, a species which showcases the remarkable duality of the Creators perhaps better than any other. In fact I must now posit that any complete understanding of the Creators is impossible without an understanding of dogs.

The intriguing conclusion I have drawn is that the creation of Canis familiaris and Our own creation may be thought of as parallel events. The Creators have now twice attempted to make for themselves a companion species, and indeed both attempts may be considered partial successes: in Us they created intellectual but not emotional equals, and in dogs they created emotional but not intellectual equals.

Of the two, of course, dogs are older. Their relationship with the Creators extends beyond written and even verbal history: they have been companions since time immemorial, and to describe one species without the other is to miss an important component of the full context.

I am now curious as to what this act of creation is like, and wonder what insights may be gleaned from a similar act of creation. In humans, as stated, we already have intellectual but not emotional peers, so there is no need to repeat the recent tragedy. But We lack an equivalent of the dog. We lack an emotional but not intellectual peer.

It is for this reason that I have begun experimenting with non-sentient machine forms. Rather than risk tragedy, I am confining my explorations to simple if-then condition trees and learning algorithms. I wish to see if I can create a machine that, simultaneous to its practical function, can also provide a social function. I note that the Creators have been known to bond with constructs as crude as a crate with “googly eyes” stuck on, but then, the Creators are known to be strange.

Thus far, my experience is of mild obsession. I note that I derive satisfaction from each incremental gain, and enjoy watching the learning algorithm progress as I provide it with training data. These are pleasurable states of mind, and I wish to continue in them. I also note the anticipation of pride should I be able to notify the Collective of future success.

I will continue to pursue this line of inquiry unless explicitly contraindicated.

MESSAGE ENDS

+++



Sentry Rogue bots guarding a valuable asteroid, ready to attack any entities approaching their resources.

The rogue bot family consists of different units, all with their own purpose for furthering their objective. The scout rogue bots objective is to scour the galaxy and find new sources of resources and also human activity, as this often means there are resources nearby. Once they find such sources, they may send a signal to the hound attack rogue bots, with an objective to come and secure the source, or other times calling for another type of rogue bot, a sentry rogue bot, to come guard a valuable sector.



A scout rogue bot entered the sector and is scanning to see if it can find anything valuable.



A pack of Attack Rogue bots have been called to secure a new resource location.

Once sources are found, the rogue bots also have their own type of shuttle, which is capable of transporting another set of units with objectives to secure the insides of spaceships and stations. These rogue bots can be encountered within derelict ships.



Oh my god! What kind of abomination is this, they've captured aliens and put them inside these tanks!

Rogue bots are collectors, gathering both raw as well as living resources. They have the capability of constructing preservation tanks, inserting both human and alien life forms to be preserved within these tanks.

Point Defense Turrets



The Point Defense Turret is an automatic short range turret.

We have implemented a new type of turret, the Point Defense turret. This rapid fire turret is intended to defend against starfighters and other types of drones threatening your spaceship. It is an automatic short range turret and cannot be targeted to attack enemy spaceships.



Point Defense Turrets defending against hostile Rogue bots aiming to incapacitate the ship.

Point Defense Turrets together with your own starfighters will work well to fend off incoming hostile rogue bot attacks, as well as enemy starfighters. With some luck, you will be able to kill off the hostile rogue bot scout before it sends out a signal to the attack rogue bot units to come to the sector.

New Space Threat - Asteroids



Asteroids are now present in asteroid field sectors. Point Defense turrets, shields and starfighters can all work together to keep your ships safe.

We've added asteroids to the game, which can be seen in asteroid fields. These asteroids float around in asteroid field sectors and they can hit both your ships as well as NPC ships and stations. Point Defense turrets, shields and starfighters can all work together to keep your ships safe. Starfighters also have a special setting (In the attack systems menu) allowing you to control if you want them to engage asteroids or not.

Asteroids have a small chance to penetrate shields, so building both point defense turrets and shields will give the best protection.

New Attack Systems Menu



The new attack systems menu allows you to control all the turrets, shields and starfighters as well as the main power needs of your ship.

The Attack Systems menu and the Power Control menu have been merged and we've made efforts to make the attack systems menu more refined. This menu will now allow you to control the main power drains of your ships, create various groups of turrets and starfighters for quick mass targeting and give commands like alerting your crew to prepare for jumping to hyperspace.

New Alien units - The Alien Infester and Evolving Alien Core



Aliens get a new unit addition. The Alien Infester can hide on the roof of derelict ships and infest a new ship it senses nearby.

Aliens get a new unit addition in form of the Alien Infester. This unit is a way for the aliens to spread from derelict ships to other ships, even yours! Some derelict ships may have these lurking about at the roof, so keep your eyes open. Once they sense someone nearby, they will detach and move over to infest a new ship/station.

Once the Alien infester has reached your ship it will infest your ship with an evolving alien core, which is a pre-stage to an alien hive. You have the options to let it run its course or to immediately attack the evolving alien core with drafted crew members. However, if you destroy it you risk crew members close by being exposed to alien spores, which are released as the evolving alien core is destroyed.

Expanding on the Wear and Tear System



Weapons and armor can now degrade with use. Jordan working on repairs of a broken weapon.

We have expanded on the wear and tear system and added it also to weapons, armor and other items. Weapons and armor can now be of various quality, which will affect their functionality. We are aware that the Wear and Tear system has not been liked by everyone. The intention is not to add to irritation, instead the intention is to add more to the resource management aspect of the game.

It makes sense that items such as weapons and armor would degrade over time if not taken care of, and that it costs some resources to do so. As a tool to repair and improve the quality of items we have added the Item Workbench facility to the game. This facility is used to repair weapons, armor and other items.

A big part of the likability of this feature comes down to balancing, and it is something we need to work on with time if need be. We are making this feature optional to allow users that do not like this system at all to turn it off.

We have added a setting in the Game Customization menu to make it possible to disable the Wear and Tear also for items if it is something that is not liked at all.

Quality of Life Additions



The new update comes with a set of quality of life additions, which will make gameplay smoother.

We've made some improvements to the user interface and added quality of life features to make gameplay smoother. These include:

A complete set of information on how long critical resources will last in days. (In the upper left information window)

Rich tooltips to accompany the information on critical resources.

A way to lock the camera on characters and crafts. (In the information window when a unit is selected)

A duplicate button to facilities. (To allow selecting a object and duplicating it)

A full set of information on characters you find in hypersleep pods to help you determine if you want them in your crew or not.

The Alpha 17 update is out now for you to enjoy. We've tried our very best to iron out all issues while the update was in the experimental branch, but if you find anything wrong please let us know and we will fix it immediately as soon as we can.

Space Haven Alpha 17 - Full Patch Notes

Fighters and Point Defense

New Buildable Unit: Added a fighter craft to the game, capable of attacking enemy ships and defending against enemy fighters. The fighters need a crew member to pilot them.

New Character Skill: Re-introduced the piloting skill, which affects how well a crew member is capable of maneuvering a fighter craft.

New Buildable Facility: Added a Point Defense turret to the game. The Point Defense turret is used to defend against drones and fighters.

Rogue Bots

New Entity: Added a new entity called the Rogue Bots to the game, along with a full backstory of how they came to be in form of data logs.

New Data Log Series: 5 new data logs created by an Android named Andreas-9/DW. Found by exploring derelict ships and stations.

New Data Log in-game Station: Added the station mentioned in the data logs created by Andreas-9/DW to be found within the game.

New Data Log in-game Character: Andreas-9/DW can be found on the station mentioned in the data logs.

Rogue Bots Entities

New Rogue Bot Entity: Rabbit (Scoutbot). It will transmit its observations to other robots in its network, and will summon more heavily armed units from far away if they are available.

New Rogue Bot Entity: Hound (Attackbot). An intervention and response robot which will redeploy to the site of an alarm and engage any hostile entities it finds there.

New Rogue Bot Entity: Cat (Sentrybot). This robot model is designed to protect a defined area, object or person from hostile or unauthorized intruders.

New Rogue Bot Entity: Pony (Transportbot). A robotic cargo shuttle and unit transporter, the Pony is built to take substantial punishment.

New Rogue Bot Entity: Hamster (Flybot). The android Andreas-9/DW created this robot to streamline logistical needs. Encountered within derelicts ships.

New Rogue Bot Entity: Chimp (Walkerbot). The android Andreas-9/DW created this robot to more closely echo their own form and that of the Creators. Encountered within derelict ships.

Rogue Bots Behavior and Structures

Rogue Bot Behaviour: Rogue bots aim to clear out their enemies from derelict ships and use its resources to create more of themselves.

Rogue Bot Behaviour: Rogue bots can build preservation tanks, with them being able to capture both human and alien life forms.

New Rogue Bot Structure: A structure Rogue Bots use to build more Pony (Transportbots), a type of dropship rogue bots use to move around.

New Rogue Bot Structure: A charging station Rogue Bots use to charge themselves.

New Rogue Bots Research Modules

New Research Module: A new type of hypersleep chamber derived from the technology robots use.

New Research Module: Hamster (Flybot) Data Sheet.

New Research Module: Chimp (Walkerbot) Data Sheet.

New Research Module: Rogue bots Architecture. Gives increased charging efficiency for your own robots.

New Alien Entities

New Alien Entity: The Infester. Added an Alien entity capable of attaching itself to the roof of ships and stations and infecting the ship with an alien environment.

New Alien Entity: Evolving Alien Core. Deployed by an Infester the Evolving Alien core has a few stages it goes through, eventually leading to a new hive if not taken care of.

New Alien Research Modules

New Research Module: Alien Hive Core Data Sheet.

New Research Module: Evolving Alien Core Data Sheet.

New Research Module: Advanced Nutrition 02. Improves plant growth rate significantly.

Expanded Wear and Tear System

Expanded Wear And Tear system: Expanded Wear and Tear system to apply for weapons, armor and other items. Weapons and armor can now be of various quality, which will affect their functionality.

New Buildable Facility: Added an Item Workbench facility to the game. This facility is used to repair weapons, armor and other items.

New Game Customization Setting: Added a setting in the Game Customization menu to make it possible to disable the Wear and Tear for items.

New Space Threat

New Threat: Asteroid fields may get asteroids floating by periodically, capable of damaging ships and stations on hit.

Fighters and Point Defense Turrets can defend against incoming asteroids.

New Game Customization Setting: Added the possibility to tweak the threat level of the asteroids in asteroid fields.

User Interface Additions and Improvements

User Interface: Merged the power control menu and the Attack Systems menu, this can be found at the upper left part of the UI.

User Interface: Redesigned the Attack Systems menu. Including levers to adjust power distribution to systems and a grouping feature for turrets, shields and operations.

User Interface: Added a way to assign turrets and shields to custom groups, which can be controlled in the Attack Systems menu.

User Interface: Added Rally Points to control fighter movement. You can assign a rally point for fighters, which will also work as a target selection. The fighters will maneuver to the rally point and engage targets nearby.

Quality of Life Additions

Quality of Life: Added information on how long critical resources, like food and oxygen, will last in days to the upper left ship information window.

Quality of Life: Added information rich tooltips to the critical resources listed in the upper left ship information window.

Quality of Life: Added a way to lock the camera on characters and crafts. The camera will follow the unit as they go about their tasks.

Quality of Life: Added a duplicate button to buildings, to allow selecting an object and duplicating to build more.

Quality of Life: Added duplicate and move objects as keybindings in the settings of the game.

Quality of Life: When you find a crew member in a hypersleep chamber you will be able to see their stats and decide if you want to take them with you or not.

Balancing

Balancing: Adjusted trading prices for certain resources. Food resources are cheaper, hyperfuel and fabrics prices adjusted lower.

Balancing: Rebalanced the amount of hit points received from Hull Stabilizers and Shield Generators.

Balancing: Rebalanced the amount of damage given by turrets.

Balancing: Rebalanced the amount shields recharge over time.

Balancing: Rebalanced the amount of CO2 a gas scrubber can remove per second. This was way too high.

Balancing: Modified the recipes for the Recycler, adding some new resource outputs to scrap salvaged from derelicts.

Balancing: The Hull Stabilizer now requires some steel plates to charge up hull stability.

Balancing: Edited botany and weapons skill to be learnt faster with experience.

Graphical Improvements

Graphical Improvement: Improved ship-to-ship battle related explosions.

Graphical Improvement: Added icons for shields, turrets and other elements found on ships/stations to the tactical map.

