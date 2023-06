Share · View all patches · Build 11465114 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 06:46:13 UTC by Wendy

Hi,

it's totally amazing and realy breathtaking how our community wants to make this game as good as it possible and make available for players around the world (help with localizations for Korean, Italian, Spanish & French).

Thank you so much!

P.S. We are working on new content update! Stay tuned :)

Added Korean localization.