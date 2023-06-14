Early access version now available!

Dear players,

We are thrilled to announce that our game's Early Access version is coming soon! This game is a 2D pixel-art, top-down design game that allows you to play as a rabbit warrior, offering you a unique and thrilling gaming experience.

In this game, you will embody a brave rabbit warrior and embark on an adventure. You will face various dangers and enemies, requiring you to utilize your combat skills and strategies to overcome evil forces and safeguard the peace and safety of the rabbit world.

The Early Access version will provide a complete game progression, including exploring captivating yet perilous levels, unlocking powerful skills and equipment, engaging in intense battles with enemies, and unraveling a breathtaking story background. You will also have the opportunity to collect rare items and artifacts to enhance your abilities and unlock new appearances for your rabbit warrior.

We eagerly await your participation and feedback. Your opinions are invaluable to us and will help us continually improve the game and provide a better experience.

During the Early Access period, we encourage you to fully enjoy this adventurous and challenging world and share your thoughts, suggestions, and encountered issues with us. You can stay connected with us through our official website, social media platforms, or forums.

Thank you for your support and attention to our game! Let's embark on this legendary tale of the rabbit warrior together!

Wishing you an enjoyable gaming experience!

The Game Development Team