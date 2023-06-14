 Skip to content

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 14 June 2023

V1.5.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  1. Holy favor: Fairy Huofeng.
  2. Holy Clothes: Fire Phoenix Suit.
  3. Copy: Copy of Fire Phoenix Holy Clothes.
  4. Added the purchase of 100 and 1000 diamonds in the mall
  5. Add some options for automatic sale
  6. Statistics: Number of reincarnations
  7. Achievement of Fire Phoenix Holy Clothes
    Revise:
  8. Hidden game buttons replaced with F8+CTRL
  9. Reduce the impact of reincarnation on the fairy realm
  10. Fix some strange bugs
  11. Reduce the difficulty of the city under the sea

