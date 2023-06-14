Added:
- Holy favor: Fairy Huofeng.
- Holy Clothes: Fire Phoenix Suit.
- Copy: Copy of Fire Phoenix Holy Clothes.
- Added the purchase of 100 and 1000 diamonds in the mall
- Add some options for automatic sale
- Statistics: Number of reincarnations
- Achievement of Fire Phoenix Holy Clothes
Revise:
- Hidden game buttons replaced with F8+CTRL
- Reduce the impact of reincarnation on the fairy realm
- Fix some strange bugs
- Reduce the difficulty of the city under the sea
Changed files in this update