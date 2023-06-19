 Skip to content

VEGAS Edit 20 Steam Edition update for 19 June 2023

New update for VEGAS Edit 20 Steam Edition!

Important changes in version 20.0.0.411 compared to version 20.0.0.404!

Fixes and Improvements

  • Resonant Filter plugin will no longer cause a hang or crash
  • VST plugins will no longer create excessive undo events
  • General VST engine stability improvements
  • Hang detection dialogs will no longer appear at improper times
  • Can now drag multiple files from the Explorer window
  • Fixed crashes which may occur when using some AI plugins
  • Proper icons appear in the Video Effects editor
  • Fixed a crash which may occur when decoding HEVC files
  • Fixed crashes which may occur when decoding AVC files
  • Improve Drag and Drop behavior in the Project Media window

