New update for VEGAS Edit 20 Steam Edition!

Important changes in version 20.0.0.411 compared to version 20.0.0.404!
Fixes and Improvements
- Resonant Filter plugin will no longer cause a hang or crash
- VST plugins will no longer create excessive undo events
- General VST engine stability improvements
- Hang detection dialogs will no longer appear at improper times
- Can now drag multiple files from the Explorer window
- Fixed crashes which may occur when using some AI plugins
- Proper icons appear in the Video Effects editor
- Fixed a crash which may occur when decoding HEVC files
- Fixed crashes which may occur when decoding AVC files
- Improve Drag and Drop behavior in the Project Media window
Changed files in this update