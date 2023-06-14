Patch 1.0.6 is out!

Fixes:
- Fixed issue in level 11 where using the grappling ribbon in a specific spot of the level could cause a softlock.
- Fixed issue where Bat Boy sometimes would get stuck when running on destructible blocks.
- Removed flickering effect from the ghosts in the background of level 8.
- Fixed issue where it was possible to change the screen scaling from the button remapping option in the pause menu.
- Fixed a couple of issues when remapping keys for keyboard.
- Fixed issue where, right after finishing the game, going back and fighting the last boss again would cause projectiles not to spawn.
- Improved control over the batspin. Now, when calling back the bat while in batspin by pressing the attack button, it is easier to bounce on it as it comes back.
- Other minor fixes.
Changed files in this update