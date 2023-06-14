The Bank Update

Find a piece of gear that you couldn't equip? That's okay now!

Just go up to a banker inside of the bank at the City, click on them, open up your bags, and drag whatever item you want into the bank. There are 30 slots total so choose wisely what you want to store!

So what's so great about storing it in the bank? Well well well, I'm glad you asked! The banks inventory is saved across ALL save files. That's right! So if you are on a warrior and find mage gear, put the gear in the bank, go on to your mage character, grab the gear from the bank and BAM! Easy peasy.

Have fun gearing up your level 1's to the absolute maximum! :)