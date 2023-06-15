Escape the Backrooms Part 3 is Out Now!

Wanderers, it’s time to return to the backrooms for a new expedition featuring 7 new levels, each bringing you closer to understanding the backrooms and how you can finally escape them.

Here are some glimpses of the new levels you can explore the next time you no-clip into the backrooms:

Improvements

Replaced the voice chat system

Added new items

Fixed various gameplay bugs

Playing the game is desktop mode is highly recommended for the best experience as VR is still in the very early development stages and may not work as intended.

Enjoy!