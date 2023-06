This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Smashers,

There is an issue that is causing instability on the game server in relation to AWS data center issues.

We offer our sincere apologies for the inconvenience.

With all our hearts, we have decided to offer a small reward to the Smashers.

Rewards can be received in your mailbox by 8 am on June 16th(UTC).

Please refer to the below for details.