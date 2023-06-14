 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idol Showdown update for 14 June 2023

Hotfix v1.3.7

Share · View all patches · Build 11464480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fubuki - All SSR Moves - BUGFIX - Resolved issue where you could sometimes not superchat cancel the SSR version of the move
Sora - j QCB M - BUGFIX Fixed issue where you could not detonate the M version of the mine in mid air when both mines are out.
BUGFIX - you can no longer Instant Block attacks with no blockstun.
General Net stability adjustments

Changed depots in public-beta branch

View more data in app history for build 11464480
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1742021 Depot 1742021
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link