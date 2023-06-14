Fubuki - All SSR Moves - BUGFIX - Resolved issue where you could sometimes not superchat cancel the SSR version of the move
Sora - j QCB M - BUGFIX Fixed issue where you could not detonate the M version of the mine in mid air when both mines are out.
BUGFIX - you can no longer Instant Block attacks with no blockstun.
General Net stability adjustments
Idol Showdown update for 14 June 2023
Hotfix v1.3.7
Changed depots in public-beta branch