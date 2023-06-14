 Skip to content

Fire of Life: New Day update for 14 June 2023

Bug in Kei Lockerroom Scene

Build 11464406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a bug that would not show the correct images if you had content warning. Adjusted it and now the correct image shows.

