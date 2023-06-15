V0.8.1.0 Update | New challenge! Dark World returns...

Share · View all patches · Build 11464377 · Last edited 15 June 2023 – 07:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hi Adventurers!

It’s the landlady of LeyoGames Publishing Mansion.

Several days ago a coser moved into a room, wearing like a stupid mid-century demon.

But I realized that he may a real demon!

He is plotting something called Dark World Restart Plan. Doesn’t sound like a good thing right?

I accidentally got into his room and find this code, which may lead you to the so called Dark World.

The specific plan was right on his table, so I guess it’s ok to show to the public:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2093910/TimeLine_Walker_Dark_World/

Go Adventurers! Go seek the treasure there. (30% of them will be the property of the landlady)

【Changes in the Dark World】

1. REMAKE 8 CLASSES SKILLS & EX DROP:MAKE THE GAME MORE BALANCED

2. ADJUST 20 SKILLS EFFECT:ENRICH SKILL COMBINATIONS

(THE DETAILED ADJUSTMENT PLAN IS BELOW)

3. FONT BECOMES EASIER TO READ



4. OPTIMIZE THE INFORMATION SURFACE-- MUCH EASIER TO VIEW CLASS DATA



5. ENGLISH & TRADITIONAL CHINESE AVAILABLE

ADJUSTMENT

CLASS REMAKE

Fighter

（Past）↑ 25 DEF & ↑ 20% physical damage

（Now）When HP < 20%, ↑ DEF, add "Revive" to self for 3 sec

Assassin

（Past）↑ EVA, CRIT, Move Speed

（Now）Ghost form after 5 CRITs, ↑ ATK, AS, EVA, Move Speed

Mage

~~（Past）↑ Magic Damage, ↓ AS growth ~~

（Now）↑ Magic damage, basic attack changed to magic damage

Archer

~~（Past）↑ AS, AS Growth ~~

（Now）After each basic attack, ↑ AS (≤ 50 stacks)

Pirate

（Past）↓ AS Growth, Basic attack will cause range damage

（Now）↓ extra AS, Basic attack will cause fire range damage

Berserker

（Past）↓ AS Growth, ↑ Physical damage

（Now）Basic attack +0.05 AS (stacked ≤100 times)

Priest

（Past）↑ Healing Effect, Magic Damage

（Now）↑ Healing Effect, Magic Damage, Basic Attack changed to single healiing

Idol

~~（Past）↑ Healing Effect, ↑ ATK, DEF, AS, Move Speed for all Allies ~~

（Now）↑ Healing Effect, ↑ ATK, DEF, AS, Move Speed for all allies

EX DROP

~~(Past) Shield

↑ DEF for 5 sec~~

(Now) Healing Shield

When HP ≤ 20%, Recovers HP.

~~(Past) Smoke Bomb

↑ EVA, lasts 5/6/7 sec~~

(Now) Smoke Bomb

Passive: ↑ CRIT

Active: ↑ EVA, lasts 5 sec

~~(Past) Frozen Burst

Magic Damage to all enemies within 3/4/4 grids~~

(Now) Frozen Burst

Passive: ↑ ATK, Magic Damage to all enemies within 2 grids of the target

~~(Past) Gentle Breeze Leaves

↑ AS, lasts 5 sec~~

(Now) Gentle Breeze Leaves

Passive: ↑ AS

Active: +0.5/1.0/2.0 AS for 5 sec

~~(Past) Bomb Throw

Fire range Damage to all enemies within 4 grids~~

(Now) Bomb Throw

Passive: ↑ Fire Damage

Active: fire range physical damage within 2 grids and adding 1 layer of "Armor Break"

~~(Past) Flame Whirlwind Slash

After 5 basic attacks, deal 2 physical damages to all enemies within 2 grids~~

(Now) Flame Whirlwind Slash

After 6/5/4 basic attacks, deal 2 physical damages to all enemies within 2/3/4 grids

~~(Past) Gentle Rainfall

Recovers all allies for 30/60/120 HP~~

(Now) Gentle Rainfall

Passive: ↑ Healing Effect

Active: Recovers all allies 40/80/150 HP

~~(Past) Celestial Melody

Recovers all allies for15/35/55 HP and ↑ CRIT for 30 sec~~

(Now) Celestial Melody:

Passive: ↑ Healing Effect

Active: Recovers all allies for 30/60/120 HP

ABILITY REMAKE

~~(Past) Taunt

↑ DEF, and taunt enemies within range for 5 sec~~

(Now) Taunt

Passive: ↑10 DEF

Active: Taunt enemies within range

~~(Past) Fiery Strike

After 3 basic attacks, Deals extra physical damage~~

(Now) Fiery Strike

Passive: ↑ ATK

Active: Deals extra physical damage and applies 1 stack of "Burning".

~~(Past) Healing Strike

After 3 basic attacks, ↑ ATK & Recovers HP~~

(Now) Healing Strike

Passive: ↑AS & Healing Effect

Active: After 4 basic attacks, ↑ATK & Recovers HP

~~(Past) Rampaging Impact

Extra physical damage & recovers HP~~

(Now) Rampaging Impact

Passive: ↑Max HP

Active: Extra physical damage but cannot critically hit

~~(Past) Furious Rush

↑ ATK, AS every 2 sec, ↓ DEF~~

(Now) Furious Rush

Passive: ↑ ATK, AS, and grants "Self-Sacrifice" to self

~~(Past) Inertial Strike

After 5 basic attacks, ↑ ATK~~

(Now) Inertial Strike

Passive: +0.4/0.8/1.6 AS

Active: After 5 basic attacks, ↑ ATK

~~(Past) Melting Shot

Shoots an arrow, ↑ ATK, ↓ enemies DEF ~~

(Now) Melting Shot

Passive: ↑ ATK

Active: Shoots an arrow, deals fire physical damage and applies "Armor Break."

~~(Past) Overload

↑ ATK, CRIT, lasts 8 sec~~

(Now) Overload

↑ ATK, Magic damage, CRIT, AS, Move Speed

~~(Past) Basic Attack Mastery

↑ ATK~~

(Now) Basic Attack Mastery

↑ ATK, ↓ CRIT

~~(Past) Magic Bullet Scatter

↑ Magic Damage~~

(Now) Magic Bullet Scatter

↑ ATK, Magic Damage

~~(Past) Flame Burst

After casting 3 magic skill, ↑ ATK~~

(Now) Basic Attack Mastery

After casting 5 magic skills, ↑ Magic Damage, and applies "Burn"

~~(Past) Burning Fireball

↑ Magic Damage and burning enemies~~

(Now) Burning Fireball

↑ Magic Damage, and applies "Burn"

~~(Past) Icy Shackles

↑ Magic Damage, and freeze the enemies~~

(Now) Icy Shackles

↑ Magic Damage, and freeze the enemies

~~(Past) Precision Shot

After 3 physical skills, ↑ ATK~~

(Now) Precision Shot

Passive: ↑ CRIT

Active: After 3 physical skills, ↑ ATK

~~(Past) Revive Blessing

Recovers HP~~

(Now) Revive Blessing

Passive: ↑ Healing Effect, and adds "Revive" to self

~~(Past) Frozeny Amplification

Enemies ↓ AS, ATK, Move Speed~~

(Now) Frozeny Amplification

Passive: ↑ Healing Effect, Max HP

Active: Add 3 sec of "Severe Cold" to enemies

~~(Past) Damage Amplification

↑ teammates ATK, lasts 30 sec~~

(Now) Damage Amplification

Passive: ↑ Healing effect, Max HP

Active: ↑ teammates ATK, lasts 30 sec

~~(Past) Defense Enhancement

↑ teammates ATK, lasts 30 sec~~

(Now) Defense Enhancement

Passive: ↑ Healing effect, Max HP

Active: ↑ teammates DEF, lasts 30 sec

~~(Past) Speed Boost

↑ teammates AS, lasts 30 sec~~

(Now) Speed Boost

Passive: ↑ Healing effect, Max HP

Active: ↑ teammates AS, lasts 30 sec

~~(Past) Healing

Recovers teammates HP~~

(Now) Healing

Passive: ↑ Healing effect

Active: Recovers teammates HP

（Visit this link for a looooong-picture version）

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2093910/view/3693561465138655310

