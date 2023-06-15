V0.8.1.0 Update | New challenge! Dark World returns...

Hi Adventurers!
It’s the landlady of LeyoGames Publishing Mansion.
Several days ago a coser moved into a room, wearing like a stupid mid-century demon.
But I realized that he may a real demon!
He is plotting something called Dark World Restart Plan. Doesn’t sound like a good thing right?
I accidentally got into his room and find this code, which may lead you to the so called Dark World.
The specific plan was right on his table, so I guess it’s ok to show to the public:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2093910/TimeLine_Walker_Dark_World/
Go Adventurers! Go seek the treasure there. (30% of them will be the property of the landlady)
【Changes in the Dark World】
1. REMAKE 8 CLASSES SKILLS & EX DROP:MAKE THE GAME MORE BALANCED
2. ADJUST 20 SKILLS EFFECT:ENRICH SKILL COMBINATIONS
(THE DETAILED ADJUSTMENT PLAN IS BELOW)
3. FONT BECOMES EASIER TO READ
4. OPTIMIZE THE INFORMATION SURFACE-- MUCH EASIER TO VIEW CLASS DATA
5. ENGLISH & TRADITIONAL CHINESE AVAILABLE
ADJUSTMENT
CLASS REMAKE
Fighter
（Past）↑ 25 DEF & ↑ 20% physical damage
（Now）When HP < 20%, ↑ DEF, add "Revive" to self for 3 sec
Assassin
（Past）↑ EVA, CRIT, Move Speed
（Now）Ghost form after 5 CRITs, ↑ ATK, AS, EVA, Move Speed
Mage
~~（Past）↑ Magic Damage, ↓ AS growth ~~
（Now）↑ Magic damage, basic attack changed to magic damage
Archer
~~（Past）↑ AS, AS Growth ~~
（Now）After each basic attack, ↑ AS (≤ 50 stacks)
Pirate
（Past）↓ AS Growth, Basic attack will cause range damage
（Now）↓ extra AS, Basic attack will cause fire range damage
Berserker
（Past）↓ AS Growth, ↑ Physical damage
（Now）Basic attack +0.05 AS (stacked ≤100 times)
Priest
（Past）↑ Healing Effect, Magic Damage
（Now）↑ Healing Effect, Magic Damage, Basic Attack changed to single healiing
Idol
~~（Past）↑ Healing Effect, ↑ ATK, DEF, AS, Move Speed for all Allies ~~
（Now）↑ Healing Effect, ↑ ATK, DEF, AS, Move Speed for all allies
EX DROP
~~(Past) Shield
↑ DEF for 5 sec~~
(Now) Healing Shield
When HP ≤ 20%, Recovers HP.
~~(Past) Smoke Bomb
↑ EVA, lasts 5/6/7 sec~~
(Now) Smoke Bomb
Passive: ↑ CRIT
Active: ↑ EVA, lasts 5 sec
~~(Past) Frozen Burst
Magic Damage to all enemies within 3/4/4 grids~~
(Now) Frozen Burst
Passive: ↑ ATK, Magic Damage to all enemies within 2 grids of the target
~~(Past) Gentle Breeze Leaves
↑ AS, lasts 5 sec~~
(Now) Gentle Breeze Leaves
Passive: ↑ AS
Active: +0.5/1.0/2.0 AS for 5 sec
~~(Past) Bomb Throw
Fire range Damage to all enemies within 4 grids~~
(Now) Bomb Throw
Passive: ↑ Fire Damage
Active: fire range physical damage within 2 grids and adding 1 layer of "Armor Break"
~~(Past) Flame Whirlwind Slash
After 5 basic attacks, deal 2 physical damages to all enemies within 2 grids~~
(Now) Flame Whirlwind Slash
After 6/5/4 basic attacks, deal 2 physical damages to all enemies within 2/3/4 grids
~~(Past) Gentle Rainfall
Recovers all allies for 30/60/120 HP~~
(Now) Gentle Rainfall
Passive: ↑ Healing Effect
Active: Recovers all allies 40/80/150 HP
~~(Past) Celestial Melody
Recovers all allies for15/35/55 HP and ↑ CRIT for 30 sec~~
(Now) Celestial Melody:
Passive: ↑ Healing Effect
Active: Recovers all allies for 30/60/120 HP
ABILITY REMAKE
~~(Past) Taunt
↑ DEF, and taunt enemies within range for 5 sec~~
(Now) Taunt
Passive: ↑10 DEF
Active: Taunt enemies within range
~~(Past) Fiery Strike
After 3 basic attacks, Deals extra physical damage~~
(Now) Fiery Strike
Passive: ↑ ATK
Active: Deals extra physical damage and applies 1 stack of "Burning".
~~(Past) Healing Strike
After 3 basic attacks, ↑ ATK & Recovers HP~~
(Now) Healing Strike
Passive: ↑AS & Healing Effect
Active: After 4 basic attacks, ↑ATK & Recovers HP
~~(Past) Rampaging Impact
Extra physical damage & recovers HP~~
(Now) Rampaging Impact
Passive: ↑Max HP
Active: Extra physical damage but cannot critically hit
~~(Past) Furious Rush
↑ ATK, AS every 2 sec, ↓ DEF~~
(Now) Furious Rush
Passive: ↑ ATK, AS, and grants "Self-Sacrifice" to self
~~(Past) Inertial Strike
After 5 basic attacks, ↑ ATK~~
(Now) Inertial Strike
Passive: +0.4/0.8/1.6 AS
Active: After 5 basic attacks, ↑ ATK
~~(Past) Melting Shot
Shoots an arrow, ↑ ATK, ↓ enemies DEF ~~
(Now) Melting Shot
Passive: ↑ ATK
Active: Shoots an arrow, deals fire physical damage and applies "Armor Break."
~~(Past) Overload
↑ ATK, CRIT, lasts 8 sec~~
(Now) Overload
↑ ATK, Magic damage, CRIT, AS, Move Speed
~~(Past) Basic Attack Mastery
↑ ATK~~
(Now) Basic Attack Mastery
↑ ATK, ↓ CRIT
~~(Past) Magic Bullet Scatter
↑ Magic Damage~~
(Now) Magic Bullet Scatter
↑ ATK, Magic Damage
~~(Past) Flame Burst
After casting 3 magic skill, ↑ ATK~~
(Now) Basic Attack Mastery
After casting 5 magic skills, ↑ Magic Damage, and applies "Burn"
~~(Past) Burning Fireball
↑ Magic Damage and burning enemies~~
(Now) Burning Fireball
↑ Magic Damage, and applies "Burn"
~~(Past) Icy Shackles
↑ Magic Damage, and freeze the enemies~~
(Now) Icy Shackles
↑ Magic Damage, and freeze the enemies
~~(Past) Precision Shot
After 3 physical skills, ↑ ATK~~
(Now) Precision Shot
Passive: ↑ CRIT
Active: After 3 physical skills, ↑ ATK
~~(Past) Revive Blessing
Recovers HP~~
(Now) Revive Blessing
Passive: ↑ Healing Effect, and adds "Revive" to self
~~(Past) Frozeny Amplification
Enemies ↓ AS, ATK, Move Speed~~
(Now) Frozeny Amplification
Passive: ↑ Healing Effect, Max HP
Active: Add 3 sec of "Severe Cold" to enemies
~~(Past) Damage Amplification
↑ teammates ATK, lasts 30 sec~~
(Now) Damage Amplification
Passive: ↑ Healing effect, Max HP
Active: ↑ teammates ATK, lasts 30 sec
~~(Past) Defense Enhancement
↑ teammates ATK, lasts 30 sec~~
(Now) Defense Enhancement
Passive: ↑ Healing effect, Max HP
Active: ↑ teammates DEF, lasts 30 sec
~~(Past) Speed Boost
↑ teammates AS, lasts 30 sec~~
(Now) Speed Boost
Passive: ↑ Healing effect, Max HP
Active: ↑ teammates AS, lasts 30 sec
~~(Past) Healing
Recovers teammates HP~~
(Now) Healing
Passive: ↑ Healing effect
Active: Recovers teammates HP
（Visit this link for a looooong-picture version）
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2093910/view/3693561465138655310
