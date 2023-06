Share · View all patches · Build 11464373 · Last edited 15 June 2023 – 01:13:03 UTC by Wendy

A fix for an issue with the update check system was needed in both the Steam and standalone versions. The issue could potentially be annoying, so a full release was warranted.

As always, you can see the latest updates here: https://voiceattack.com/changes

