Sol: Last Light update for 14 June 2023

Patch Notes: Update 1.1

Patch Notes: Update 1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update aims to fix all of the game-breaking bugs that prevented the game from being played to completion, some additional minor bug fixes, and some new additions to the options menu.

Changes

  • Options menu now has graphics options including:

    • Window Mode
    • Resolution
    • Graphics Quality
    • Fps Limit

Fixes

  • Second Monolith/Final level is now accessible

  • Numerous checkpoints have been updated to prevent falling into the void upon respawn

  • Lasers now correctly deal damage

  • Boss health bars display correctly

  • Dialogue volume now working correctly on all dialogue

  • Music volume now working correctly in battles

  • Correct music now plays in each location

  • Battle music now loops

  • Doors no longer show floating arrows on one side

  • Can no longer break player movement by interacting with keys multiple times

  • Minor level fixes:

    • Incorrect textures
    • Uneven collisions on stairs/pathways
    • Checkpoint locations
    • Quest marker locations
    • Floating objects
    • Elevators not triggering
    • Grapple being incorrectly blocked

