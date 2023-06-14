Patch Notes: Update 1.1

This update aims to fix all of the game-breaking bugs that prevented the game from being played to completion, some additional minor bug fixes, and some new additions to the options menu.
Changes
-
Options menu now has graphics options including:
- Window Mode
- Resolution
- Graphics Quality
- Fps Limit
Fixes
-
Second Monolith/Final level is now accessible
-
Numerous checkpoints have been updated to prevent falling into the void upon respawn
-
Lasers now correctly deal damage
-
Boss health bars display correctly
-
Dialogue volume now working correctly on all dialogue
-
Music volume now working correctly in battles
-
Correct music now plays in each location
-
Battle music now loops
-
Doors no longer show floating arrows on one side
-
Can no longer break player movement by interacting with keys multiple times
-
Minor level fixes:
- Incorrect textures
- Uneven collisions on stairs/pathways
- Checkpoint locations
- Quest marker locations
- Floating objects
- Elevators not triggering
- Grapple being incorrectly blocked
