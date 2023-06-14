Update 0.8.5b - New Game + (and ++ and +++)

Changes:

-New Game + available after first normal win, then New Game ++ and New Game +++ (Extra joker slot, faster ante scaling)

-Rerolls now cost +$1 every time you use them, resets between round

Bugfixes:

-Fixed bug where Astronomer spawned planet cards

-Fixed bug where gold seal had wrong colour back

-Fixed bug where Cartomancer duplicated planet cards

-Fixed bug where 16 modified card unlock was not showing unlock text

-Fixed bug where Hermit card doubled money before subtracting own cost

-Fixed bug where Smeared Joker caused all jokers to be debuffed on some bosses

-Fixed bug where The Plant wasnt working in some cases