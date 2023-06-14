 Skip to content

Balatro Playtest update for 14 June 2023

Update 0.8.5b - New Game + (and ++ and +++)

Changes:
-New Game + available after first normal win, then New Game ++ and New Game +++ (Extra joker slot, faster ante scaling)
-Rerolls now cost +$1 every time you use them, resets between round

Bugfixes:
-Fixed bug where Astronomer spawned planet cards
-Fixed bug where gold seal had wrong colour back
-Fixed bug where Cartomancer duplicated planet cards
-Fixed bug where 16 modified card unlock was not showing unlock text
-Fixed bug where Hermit card doubled money before subtracting own cost
-Fixed bug where Smeared Joker caused all jokers to be debuffed on some bosses
-Fixed bug where The Plant wasnt working in some cases

