Player Update #4

Thank you for playing X8! As always, meeting new players and hearing everyone's ideas since Early Access release has been really helpful in making X8 an even better game. With your help, we’ve been able to fix even more things!

More updates will continue to come down the pipeline to you all. The more feedback and issues you bring to us, the better the game will be as time goes on. Join us on Discord to provide us with your feedback! https://discord.gg/x8vr

In some exciting news, we are part of the UploadVR Summer 2023 Game Showcase!

Let us know what you think!

Changes include:

New Features

Stats are no longer counted in the Demolition with Bots game mode

Increase performance slightly on the GPU side

Balance

Reduced the total number allowed of Nyx's Echo Cloak from 2 to 1

Reduced the short range damage but increased long range damage of Jaguar's Vanguard

Increased the cost of Jaguar's Vanguard and Izara's Hotspot

Bug fixes

Fixed players seeing enemies' weapons and magazines while dead

Fixed dead bodies moving to dead players after a reconnection

Fixed players being able to bypass barriers using Sarai's Pylon in Mech Garage

Fixed shoulder pockets icons being displayed when swapping primary hands

Fixed Nyx's motion sensor being allowed to interact with the round start barriers

Known Issues

In Skirmish, looking for a match popup disappears after 5 seconds while matchmaking is still in progress

**Please be advised that players on an older version of the game will no longer have access to the online servers until you update your game.

Thank you for your patience while we build a better game with your help!

