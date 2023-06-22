[Stable] Ver 2.4.2b Improved stability of connection to voice server

General
Changes
- Reorganized graphic settings.
Due to this, graphic settings have been reset to "Recommended."
Studio/Room
Improvements
- Improved stability of the connection with the audio server.
Adjustments
- Adjusted button generation process for the ring menu.
Studio
Changes
- You will be returning to my studio or local studio when the host of the destination studio leaves.
- Changed to not cache video information in case of retrieval failure.
Room
New Features
- Added a "delete all temporal items in the room" button under the Room Information menu.
- Implemented the ability to individually toggle the display of room's VCI console and FPS graph.
Improvements
- Adjusted the synchronization of stream cameras and photo capture cameras operated by others in the room to be smoother.
Changes
- Changed to display the VCI debug System Console near the location respawn point in the room.
- In the room, if you select a character from the Purchase History or Upload History without adding it to the inventory, you can now continue using that character even after restarting the application.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where zooming out the camera (scaling down by hands) too much would result in zooming in to the maximum.
VCI
Specification Changes
- Changed to display a console warning on the first execution if obsolete APIs are used.
Changes
- Added vci.vc.studio to the Lua code syntax for accessing ExportStudio.
New APIs
-
Deprecated GetRight, GetUp, GetForward, and added the following APIs that return normalized values:
- GetNormalizedForward
- GetNormalizedRight
- GetNormalizedUp
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where noise occurs when playing Wave files with metadata in VCI.
- Fixed an issue where executing GetAudioSources with ExportTransform obtained by inputting a path into the GetTransform argument would not work correctly if there were other objects with the same name.
