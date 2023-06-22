 Skip to content

VirtualCast update for 22 June 2023

[Stable] Ver 2.4.2b Improved stability of connection to voice server

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

Changes
  • Reorganized graphic settings.
    Due to this, graphic settings have been reset to "Recommended."

Studio/Room

Improvements
  • Improved stability of the connection with the audio server.
Adjustments
  • Adjusted button generation process for the ring menu.

Studio

Changes
  • You will be returning to my studio or local studio when the host of the destination studio leaves.
  • Changed to not cache video information in case of retrieval failure.

Room

New Features
  • Added a "delete all temporal items in the room" button under the Room Information menu.
  • Implemented the ability to individually toggle the display of room's VCI console and FPS graph.
Improvements
  • Adjusted the synchronization of stream cameras and photo capture cameras operated by others in the room to be smoother.
Changes
  • Changed to display the VCI debug System Console near the location respawn point in the room.
  • In the room, if you select a character from the Purchase History or Upload History without adding it to the inventory, you can now continue using that character even after restarting the application.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where zooming out the camera (scaling down by hands) too much would result in zooming in to the maximum.

VCI

Specification Changes
  • Changed to display a console warning on the first execution if obsolete APIs are used.
Changes
  • Added vci.vc.studio to the Lua code syntax for accessing ExportStudio.
New APIs

  • Deprecated GetRight, GetUp, GetForward, and added the following APIs that return normalized values:

    • GetNormalizedForward
    • GetNormalizedRight
    • GetNormalizedUp
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where noise occurs when playing Wave files with metadata in VCI.
  • Fixed an issue where executing GetAudioSources with ExportTransform obtained by inputting a path into the GetTransform argument would not work correctly if there were other objects with the same name.

