Update 1.0.94

1.0.94 has been moved from beta branch to main.
This update reorganizes the save files for the eventual Cloud Saves.
They still reside in %userprofile%\appdata\LocalLow\Bird's Eye Games\Regiments, but are now additionally put in a folder named the same as your SteamID.
Old files are retained in the previous location in case something goes wrong.
If you don't see your saves after the update, so you can manually move them to a new location.
To manually move the files:
- go to %userprofile%\appdata\LocalLow\Bird's Eye Games\Regiments
- rename PState.sav to RGTSave_PState.sav
- move all RGTSave_ files to a folder with a long numeric name (your SteamID)
Other changes:
- Updated all helicopter rotor textures to match the 3d parts better
- Adjusted 203mm TacAid - fewer rounds, more impact
- Added dedicated MANPADS platoons to AI spawnlists
- Added PzF3 to West German Jager platoons
- Fixed issues when platoons could get stuck aiming at the target without firing, until manually ordered to do so - mainly concerns SAM platoons
- Fixed SKOT-2AM missile placement
- Exorcized A-10 textures
- Fixed T-64s track texture issues
- Removed Operations-only DPICM-MLRS TA from one of the UK skirmish task forces
- Fixed Soviet recon post to have the same vehicle count as other recon posts
- Fixed VP issues Stampede, where evacuated enemy units still granted VP to player
- Fixed Operation zone labels when using icon scaling option
- Fixed Meeting Engagement pre-battle wrecks placed in impassable terrain
- Fixes to French, Italian, Russian localizations
Changed files in this update