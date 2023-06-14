Update 1.0.94

1.0.94 has been moved from beta branch to main.

This update reorganizes the save files for the eventual Cloud Saves.

They still reside in %userprofile%\appdata\LocalLow\Bird's Eye Games\Regiments, but are now additionally put in a folder named the same as your SteamID.

Old files are retained in the previous location in case something goes wrong.

If you don't see your saves after the update, so you can manually move them to a new location.

To manually move the files:

go to %userprofile%\appdata\LocalLow\Bird's Eye Games\Regiments

rename PState.sav to RGTSave_PState.sav

move all RGTSave_ files to a folder with a long numeric name (your SteamID)

