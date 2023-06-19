Version 1.4.6 Patch Notes

- Updated Daily Tournament rotation and made improvements so that the rotation can be changed more easily in the future
- Added a new Daily Tournament type (Anchor Down) which may be in the rotation in the future
- Anchor Down Daily Tournament: You must anchor your BOAT at some point during the tournament. When you do this, all fish in your livewell will be released and you will not be able to move your BOAT for the rest of the tournament. The 8 largest valid fish in your livewell at the end of the tournament will be counted (provided you have anchored).
- Updated the way that Single Column Mode on the Fish Journal panel works. It now allows you to freely adjust the number of entries you wish to see (up to the maximum) and the setting will not change based on the number of fish discovered or when changing lakes. If you have discovered fewer species than the set value, it will just show all species discovered, but will no longer override the setting.
- Fixed a display bug with the lure status overlay that would cause its border to be drawn incorrectly when UI Scale was set to 200%
A list of patch notes from all updates can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/949600/discussions/4/2253433385454123585/
