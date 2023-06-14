Patch 1.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11463753 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 02:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Lots of changes in 1.5.0!

Thank you so much to everyone for all of the excellent feedback!

Added 9 and 18 hole practice rounds to progression mode

Added a gameplay option to toggle course obstacles (turtles, warps, etc.)

Added a prompt during course preview showing that it can be skipped

Changed colors of skill bars to better represent the positive and negative directions

Changed controls UI to display a visual representation of a controller when using a controller

Added additional button icons & prompts during gameplay

Improved switching between keyboard & mouse and controller when UI is visible

Improved scaling of overhead map icons

Fix issue where after touch ability was ending while paused

Fix issue where music was not correctly stopping in some scenes

Fix issue where progression was increasing difficulty of previous courses

Fix issue where the incorrect sprite and description was being shown for abilities

Fix issue where multiple tutorial steps can be skipped when pausing during the tutorial

Fix some incorrect tweens and missing audio during tweens

Thanks again!