Patch 1.5.0

Lots of changes in 1.5.0!
Thank you so much to everyone for all of the excellent feedback!
- Added 9 and 18 hole practice rounds to progression mode
- Added a gameplay option to toggle course obstacles (turtles, warps, etc.)
- Added a prompt during course preview showing that it can be skipped
- Changed colors of skill bars to better represent the positive and negative directions
- Changed controls UI to display a visual representation of a controller when using a controller
- Added additional button icons & prompts during gameplay
- Improved switching between keyboard & mouse and controller when UI is visible
- Improved scaling of overhead map icons
- Fix issue where after touch ability was ending while paused
- Fix issue where music was not correctly stopping in some scenes
- Fix issue where progression was increasing difficulty of previous courses
- Fix issue where the incorrect sprite and description was being shown for abilities
- Fix issue where multiple tutorial steps can be skipped when pausing during the tutorial
- Fix some incorrect tweens and missing audio during tweens
Thanks again!
