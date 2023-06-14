 Skip to content

Golfinite update for 14 June 2023

Patch 1.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11463753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of changes in 1.5.0!

Thank you so much to everyone for all of the excellent feedback!

  • Added 9 and 18 hole practice rounds to progression mode
  • Added a gameplay option to toggle course obstacles (turtles, warps, etc.)
  • Added a prompt during course preview showing that it can be skipped
  • Changed colors of skill bars to better represent the positive and negative directions
  • Changed controls UI to display a visual representation of a controller when using a controller
  • Added additional button icons & prompts during gameplay
  • Improved switching between keyboard & mouse and controller when UI is visible
  • Improved scaling of overhead map icons
  • Fix issue where after touch ability was ending while paused
  • Fix issue where music was not correctly stopping in some scenes
  • Fix issue where progression was increasing difficulty of previous courses
  • Fix issue where the incorrect sprite and description was being shown for abilities
  • Fix issue where multiple tutorial steps can be skipped when pausing during the tutorial
  • Fix some incorrect tweens and missing audio during tweens

Thanks again!

