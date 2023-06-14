 Skip to content

Archmage Rises update for 14 June 2023

Hotfix 0.0.13a is live!

14 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A quick hotfix to fix our bug reporter. Now that we've updated our save game system, our bug reporter was no longer compatible to give us all of the data we need to properly diagnose bug reports. This patch fixes that issue.

