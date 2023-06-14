A quick hotfix to fix our bug reporter. Now that we've updated our save game system, our bug reporter was no longer compatible to give us all of the data we need to properly diagnose bug reports. This patch fixes that issue.
Archmage Rises update for 14 June 2023
Hotfix 0.0.13a is live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 506481 Depot 506481
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update