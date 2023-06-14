 Skip to content

Path of Survivors Playtest update for 14 June 2023

v0.5.3 - Tailored Rewards & Sanity Timer

Added:

  • Added a feature called Sanity Timer which decreases over time and when it reaches 0, your survivors go insane and the run is over. The Sanity Timer starts at 180 seconds when the run starts and each wave cleared adds 60 seconds to it.
  • Added a button to the Stat Power Up menu to disable Stat Power Ups from showing up in the reward pool. Note that you need at least 3 Stat Power Ups enabled to trigger a reward
  • Added a button to set an item or ability to Locked. Locked items cannot be discarded
  • Added improved tooltip information to show item/ability craft stat slot affinity for Stat Power Ups and cost to unlock

Changes:

  • Minor tooltip information adjustments to help guide new players

Bugs:

  • Fixed a bug where additional projectile stat applied to abilities without the projectile tag
  • Fixed a bug where rerolling led to rewards with 0 stats values

