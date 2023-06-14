version 0.6.0 'mind knight'

Apologies for the long delay! Things are back in the saddle --- here's an update of accreted features / bugfixes from all the awesome launch month feedback (notably, a rudimentary search bar where you can type in keywords and it will filter your powers / prestige classes)

There are also new enemies and several "reactive" enemy traits distributed amongst existing enemies, along with rebalancing of some game mechanics and a general rework of items that redeal one damage type as another

General

can now search for text (such as "on hit" / "fire" / "summon" etc) to highlight relevant powers in the powers and Prestige Class menus (this will later be expanded to the start menu)

added "wide log" option, creates a larger left-aligned message log at the bottom of the screen

repeated messages condensed to x2 / x3 etc if identical to previous

"attack" and "hit" messages added to the log, to better show the sequence of combat events

the Log screen now shows current highest damage and total game turns

game now tracks total game turns, shows up in the score screen, will add an achievement for this once a better idea of "fast" is determined

added a flashing animation to enemies in higher cycles that have received a Hit bonus

the player gains an initial HP bonus based on the cycle # (to somewhat alleviate the level 1 unfairness of higher cycles)

total cycles increased to 24

several new background colors added

fixed the infamous Fire Healing exponential Scorch application bug

Effects

meditate now grants +10 damage but loses 50% stacks on step

charge, Anoint and Evasion now lose 50% stacks on stand still

inflame now loses 50% stacks on being hit

stasis now loses 1 stack on being attacked

the log will now display a message if you reduce the stacks of an effect on yourself, and if you remove an effect

dream is now removed from summons when they step / attack (granted through Paragon)

batform no longer raises Hit

snakeform healing reduced to 1 per stack

Hero

added the "Familiar" trait to certain summons, makes them not limited by Willpower

if armor is penetrated, the initial damage roll is limited to 90% of max life

STR % damage reduction removed (it never actually worked), doubled % Hit scaling

arba vinespawns now summon adjacent to the player

the Tugar now has the new Impact trait and is considered a "familiar"

skeleton no longer weak to Astral, and gained 25% pierce and slash resist (one day it will have a more interesting trait)

ihra given 25% psychic and astral resist

Powers

added Gore Tide,Blood, deal blood damage every game turn in a 3 tile range, damage scales with missing life and skill level

added Ice Familiar, Ice, summons a Grika familiar on entrance, Grika heals and gains Hit when you apply Freeze, all allies gain armor when you apply freeze, Grika performs extra attacks when you stand still

added Asi Malak, Astral, increase attack range when two-handing, deal Astral damage to random enemies on hit

Master Scorch no longer removes Scorch from self, Scorch applied to self when attacked now scales with skill level

Electromancy now gives -1 inflex

Puglism cost increased to 3, Hit damage no longer scales with skill level

Psychomorphism now causes you to deal 25 Psychic damage to yourself when a non-psychomorph ally dies

Blood Link now causes you to deal 25 Blood damage to yourself when a Hemogoblin ally dies

Plaguedrinking no longer removes sickness from the target

The Grave Idol now has maximum range and is counted as a "familiar," and the power itself causes all allies to gain HIT when either an enemy or ally dies

Mass mind and frostpulse costs both changed to 3

Astrostoicism cost changed to 2

perhaps other cost tweaks I forgot to record

Prestige Classes

normalized prestige class requirements to 20 points

Oozemancy reworked, Oozes now become "familiars" (unlimited by WIL)

Shapeshifter now deals Poison damage

Ice Shah now summons Living Ice next to you

Venite now correctly adds 3 attacks instead of 1

added Arsonist, Fire + Life, deal fire damage in a path on summon and on kill, summon 10 Roots on entrance

added Exultite, Fire + Blood, deals damage every game turn to adjacent units, increases with Inflame stacks, gains Inflame stacks when damaging allies

added Mind Knight, Martial + Psychic, apply Repulsion to self when attacked by an adjacent enemy, IF two-handing gain Hit and Dodge from Willpower

Items

changed the "rumors" of more items to be more descriptive

various items can now have the "shield" attribute (specific to the item, similar to area attack), which grants +75% block chance if wielded in off-hand

added Blight Sabre (slash to death)

added Veni Spear (pierce to poison)

added Anga Cudgel (blunt to ice)

added Nadra Kamarband (poison to death)

Bone sword now redeals Slash to Blood

Bone Skirt now redeals Blood to Death

Blight Sarabara now redeals Death to Astral

Mindhunter Sash now redeals Psychic to Blood

Brazen Eye now does Blood instead of Blunt damage

Bramble Sash changed to Hemlock Sash, now redeals Poison to Blood

Tikaani Sash now redeals Ice to Psychic

Jade Shield / Spear bonus per-effect increased to +100

Khedira and Death Staff damage now scale flatly with number of allies

Blight Helm now applies Doom to an adjacent unit when you take non-physical damage

Shaakara now applies Doom when you apply Bleed

Enemies