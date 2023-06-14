version 0.6.0 'mind knight'

Apologies for the long delay! Things are back in the saddle --- here's an update of accreted features / bugfixes from all the awesome launch month feedback (notably, a rudimentary search bar where you can type in keywords and it will filter your powers / prestige classes)
There are also new enemies and several "reactive" enemy traits distributed amongst existing enemies, along with rebalancing of some game mechanics and a general rework of items that redeal one damage type as another
General
- can now search for text (such as "on hit" / "fire" / "summon" etc) to highlight relevant powers in the powers and Prestige Class menus (this will later be expanded to the start menu)
- added "wide log" option, creates a larger left-aligned message log at the bottom of the screen
- repeated messages condensed to x2 / x3 etc if identical to previous
- "attack" and "hit" messages added to the log, to better show the sequence of combat events
- the Log screen now shows current highest damage and total game turns
- game now tracks total game turns, shows up in the score screen, will add an achievement for this once a better idea of "fast" is determined
- added a flashing animation to enemies in higher cycles that have received a Hit bonus
- the player gains an initial HP bonus based on the cycle # (to somewhat alleviate the level 1 unfairness of higher cycles)
- total cycles increased to 24
- several new background colors added
- fixed the infamous Fire Healing exponential Scorch application bug
Effects
- meditate now grants +10 damage but loses 50% stacks on step
- charge, Anoint and Evasion now lose 50% stacks on stand still
- inflame now loses 50% stacks on being hit
- stasis now loses 1 stack on being attacked
- the log will now display a message if you reduce the stacks of an effect on yourself, and if you remove an effect
- dream is now removed from summons when they step / attack (granted through Paragon)
- batform no longer raises Hit
- snakeform healing reduced to 1 per stack
Hero
- added the "Familiar" trait to certain summons, makes them not limited by Willpower
- if armor is penetrated, the initial damage roll is limited to 90% of max life
- STR % damage reduction removed (it never actually worked), doubled % Hit scaling
- arba vinespawns now summon adjacent to the player
- the Tugar now has the new Impact trait and is considered a "familiar"
- skeleton no longer weak to Astral, and gained 25% pierce and slash resist (one day it will have a more interesting trait)
- ihra given 25% psychic and astral resist
Powers
- added Gore Tide,Blood, deal blood damage every game turn in a 3 tile range, damage scales with missing life and skill level
- added Ice Familiar, Ice, summons a Grika familiar on entrance, Grika heals and gains Hit when you apply Freeze, all allies gain armor when you apply freeze, Grika performs extra attacks when you stand still
- added Asi Malak, Astral, increase attack range when two-handing, deal Astral damage to random enemies on hit
- Master Scorch no longer removes Scorch from self, Scorch applied to self when attacked now scales with skill level
- Electromancy now gives -1 inflex
- Puglism cost increased to 3, Hit damage no longer scales with skill level
- Psychomorphism now causes you to deal 25 Psychic damage to yourself when a non-psychomorph ally dies
- Blood Link now causes you to deal 25 Blood damage to yourself when a Hemogoblin ally dies
- Plaguedrinking no longer removes sickness from the target
- The Grave Idol now has maximum range and is counted as a "familiar," and the power itself causes all allies to gain HIT when either an enemy or ally dies
- Mass mind and frostpulse costs both changed to 3
- Astrostoicism cost changed to 2
- perhaps other cost tweaks I forgot to record
Prestige Classes
- normalized prestige class requirements to 20 points
- Oozemancy reworked, Oozes now become "familiars" (unlimited by WIL)
- Shapeshifter now deals Poison damage
- Ice Shah now summons Living Ice next to you
- Venite now correctly adds 3 attacks instead of 1
- added Arsonist, Fire + Life, deal fire damage in a path on summon and on kill, summon 10 Roots on entrance
- added Exultite, Fire + Blood, deals damage every game turn to adjacent units, increases with Inflame stacks, gains Inflame stacks when damaging allies
- added Mind Knight, Martial + Psychic, apply Repulsion to self when attacked by an adjacent enemy, IF two-handing gain Hit and Dodge from Willpower
Items
- changed the "rumors" of more items to be more descriptive
- various items can now have the "shield" attribute (specific to the item, similar to area attack), which grants +75% block chance if wielded in off-hand
- added Blight Sabre (slash to death)
- added Veni Spear (pierce to poison)
- added Anga Cudgel (blunt to ice)
- added Nadra Kamarband (poison to death)
- Bone sword now redeals Slash to Blood
- Bone Skirt now redeals Blood to Death
- Blight Sarabara now redeals Death to Astral
- Mindhunter Sash now redeals Psychic to Blood
- Brazen Eye now does Blood instead of Blunt damage
- Bramble Sash changed to Hemlock Sash, now redeals Poison to Blood
- Tikaani Sash now redeals Ice to Psychic
- Jade Shield / Spear bonus per-effect increased to +100
- Khedira and Death Staff damage now scale flatly with number of allies
- Blight Helm now applies Doom to an adjacent unit when you take non-physical damage
- Shaakara now applies Doom when you apply Bleed
Enemies
- added Inflaming aura, applies inflame to self and allies on game turn
- added Charging aura, same except with charge
- added Death Curse, applies Doom to killer
- added Tracking, applies Inflame to self when the player moves
- added Gati, applies Repulsion to self when the player moves / stands still
- added Prescience, applies Meditate to self when the player stands still
- added Warding, applies Meditate to self when the player summons
- added Impact, deals damage on attack based on a % of total Hit
- aforementioned traits added to a lot of existing enemies
- added another ruler of the Obelisk
- added Kolec, void, spike-themed, big aoe
- added Gora, void, very fast and deals high slash + blood
- added Void Wasp, very fast and quickly applies Freeze
- added Malaga, blood elemental serpent that teleports and applies bleed
- added Pentot, astral swordsman that teleports and force-teleports the player
- added Agni Idol, motionless shrine, deals delayed fire damage and force-teleports the player
- added Ferod, a lower-level enemy that applies entangle with hits
