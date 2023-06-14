 Skip to content

Path of Achra update for 14 June 2023

version 0.6.0 'mind knight'

Apologies for the long delay! Things are back in the saddle --- here's an update of accreted features / bugfixes from all the awesome launch month feedback (notably, a rudimentary search bar where you can type in keywords and it will filter your powers / prestige classes)

There are also new enemies and several "reactive" enemy traits distributed amongst existing enemies, along with rebalancing of some game mechanics and a general rework of items that redeal one damage type as another

General

  • can now search for text (such as "on hit" / "fire" / "summon" etc) to highlight relevant powers in the powers and Prestige Class menus (this will later be expanded to the start menu)
  • added "wide log" option, creates a larger left-aligned message log at the bottom of the screen
  • repeated messages condensed to x2 / x3 etc if identical to previous
  • "attack" and "hit" messages added to the log, to better show the sequence of combat events
  • the Log screen now shows current highest damage and total game turns
  • game now tracks total game turns, shows up in the score screen, will add an achievement for this once a better idea of "fast" is determined
  • added a flashing animation to enemies in higher cycles that have received a Hit bonus
  • the player gains an initial HP bonus based on the cycle # (to somewhat alleviate the level 1 unfairness of higher cycles)
  • total cycles increased to 24
  • several new background colors added
  • fixed the infamous Fire Healing exponential Scorch application bug

Effects

  • meditate now grants +10 damage but loses 50% stacks on step
  • charge, Anoint and Evasion now lose 50% stacks on stand still
  • inflame now loses 50% stacks on being hit
  • stasis now loses 1 stack on being attacked
  • the log will now display a message if you reduce the stacks of an effect on yourself, and if you remove an effect
  • dream is now removed from summons when they step / attack (granted through Paragon)
  • batform no longer raises Hit
  • snakeform healing reduced to 1 per stack

Hero

  • added the "Familiar" trait to certain summons, makes them not limited by Willpower
  • if armor is penetrated, the initial damage roll is limited to 90% of max life
  • STR % damage reduction removed (it never actually worked), doubled % Hit scaling
  • arba vinespawns now summon adjacent to the player
  • the Tugar now has the new Impact trait and is considered a "familiar"
  • skeleton no longer weak to Astral, and gained 25% pierce and slash resist (one day it will have a more interesting trait)
  • ihra given 25% psychic and astral resist

Powers

  • added Gore Tide,Blood, deal blood damage every game turn in a 3 tile range, damage scales with missing life and skill level
  • added Ice Familiar, Ice, summons a Grika familiar on entrance, Grika heals and gains Hit when you apply Freeze, all allies gain armor when you apply freeze, Grika performs extra attacks when you stand still
  • added Asi Malak, Astral, increase attack range when two-handing, deal Astral damage to random enemies on hit
  • Master Scorch no longer removes Scorch from self, Scorch applied to self when attacked now scales with skill level
  • Electromancy now gives -1 inflex
  • Puglism cost increased to 3, Hit damage no longer scales with skill level
  • Psychomorphism now causes you to deal 25 Psychic damage to yourself when a non-psychomorph ally dies
  • Blood Link now causes you to deal 25 Blood damage to yourself when a Hemogoblin ally dies
  • Plaguedrinking no longer removes sickness from the target
  • The Grave Idol now has maximum range and is counted as a "familiar," and the power itself causes all allies to gain HIT when either an enemy or ally dies
  • Mass mind and frostpulse costs both changed to 3
  • Astrostoicism cost changed to 2
  • perhaps other cost tweaks I forgot to record

Prestige Classes

  • normalized prestige class requirements to 20 points
  • Oozemancy reworked, Oozes now become "familiars" (unlimited by WIL)
  • Shapeshifter now deals Poison damage
  • Ice Shah now summons Living Ice next to you
  • Venite now correctly adds 3 attacks instead of 1
  • added Arsonist, Fire + Life, deal fire damage in a path on summon and on kill, summon 10 Roots on entrance
  • added Exultite, Fire + Blood, deals damage every game turn to adjacent units, increases with Inflame stacks, gains Inflame stacks when damaging allies
  • added Mind Knight, Martial + Psychic, apply Repulsion to self when attacked by an adjacent enemy, IF two-handing gain Hit and Dodge from Willpower

Items

  • changed the "rumors" of more items to be more descriptive
  • various items can now have the "shield" attribute (specific to the item, similar to area attack), which grants +75% block chance if wielded in off-hand
  • added Blight Sabre (slash to death)
  • added Veni Spear (pierce to poison)
  • added Anga Cudgel (blunt to ice)
  • added Nadra Kamarband (poison to death)
  • Bone sword now redeals Slash to Blood
  • Bone Skirt now redeals Blood to Death
  • Blight Sarabara now redeals Death to Astral
  • Mindhunter Sash now redeals Psychic to Blood
  • Brazen Eye now does Blood instead of Blunt damage
  • Bramble Sash changed to Hemlock Sash, now redeals Poison to Blood
  • Tikaani Sash now redeals Ice to Psychic
  • Jade Shield / Spear bonus per-effect increased to +100
  • Khedira and Death Staff damage now scale flatly with number of allies
  • Blight Helm now applies Doom to an adjacent unit when you take non-physical damage
  • Shaakara now applies Doom when you apply Bleed

Enemies

  • added Inflaming aura, applies inflame to self and allies on game turn
  • added Charging aura, same except with charge
  • added Death Curse, applies Doom to killer
  • added Tracking, applies Inflame to self when the player moves
  • added Gati, applies Repulsion to self when the player moves / stands still
  • added Prescience, applies Meditate to self when the player stands still
  • added Warding, applies Meditate to self when the player summons
  • added Impact, deals damage on attack based on a % of total Hit
  • aforementioned traits added to a lot of existing enemies
  • added another ruler of the Obelisk
  • added Kolec, void, spike-themed, big aoe
  • added Gora, void, very fast and deals high slash + blood
  • added Void Wasp, very fast and quickly applies Freeze
  • added Malaga, blood elemental serpent that teleports and applies bleed
  • added Pentot, astral swordsman that teleports and force-teleports the player
  • added Agni Idol, motionless shrine, deals delayed fire damage and force-teleports the player
  • added Ferod, a lower-level enemy that applies entangle with hits

