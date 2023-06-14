Beta 7.0 (Playtest Beta 2)

Share · View all patches · Build 11463426 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 02:09:23 UTC by Wendy

- Added a new zombie: The sploder

This zombie has a ton of C4 strapped to him, once you get within a proximity he'll beep for a second before exploding! Shooting these guys is just as effective though.

- Added a new gun: The gatekeeper tactical version

This version of the gatekeeper has a muzzle brake, folding stock, and a foregrip. Not much else to say though, it's just a gatekeeper.

- Added a new rifle: G28

This hard-hitting battle rifle does high damage but has a slow fire rate and is quite bulky.

- You can hover 40mm grenades outside of the box

Self-explanatory

- Fixed some bugs with the inventory

The inventory directions of items and the slot icons are going to get redone soon, but for now this should fix some bugs you may have with the inventory system

- Optimized the museum

This reduces lag by getting rid of excess foliage.

- Various other small changes