Beta 7.0 (Playtest Beta 2)

- Added a new zombie: The sploder
This zombie has a ton of C4 strapped to him, once you get within a proximity he'll beep for a second before exploding! Shooting these guys is just as effective though.
- Added a new gun: The gatekeeper tactical version
This version of the gatekeeper has a muzzle brake, folding stock, and a foregrip. Not much else to say though, it's just a gatekeeper.
- Added a new rifle: G28
This hard-hitting battle rifle does high damage but has a slow fire rate and is quite bulky.
- You can hover 40mm grenades outside of the box
Self-explanatory
- Fixed some bugs with the inventory
The inventory directions of items and the slot icons are going to get redone soon, but for now this should fix some bugs you may have with the inventory system
- Optimized the museum
This reduces lag by getting rid of excess foliage.
- Various other small changes
Changed files in this update