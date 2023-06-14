P.18.1 | Major Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes :
- Fixed a bug that caused the camera to skip frames when looking around
- Fixed a bug that prevented the player from closing the shop menu with the x at the top right
- Fixed a bug that prevented the player from filling up coffee cups with coffee
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to get stuck on walls and counters
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to fill the ice scoop by clicking on anything (again)
- Fixed a bug that prevented the ice scoop from running out of ice
- Fixed several bugs with the shop interface
Changed files in this update