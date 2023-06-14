 Skip to content

Run a Café Playtest update for 14 June 2023

P.18.1 | Major Bug Fixes

P.18.1 | Major Bug Fixes

Build 11463313

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes :

  • Fixed a bug that caused the camera to skip frames when looking around
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the player from closing the shop menu with the x at the top right
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the player from filling up coffee cups with coffee
  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to get stuck on walls and counters
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the player to fill the ice scoop by clicking on anything (again)
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the ice scoop from running out of ice
  • Fixed several bugs with the shop interface

