KeepUp Survival update for 14 June 2023

Update #79 - Ver. 0.7.9b - 23

Update #79 - Ver. 0.7.9b - 23

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?

Follow these steps:

Neue RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3665405726570530367
Alte RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113

Fixes

  • Other problems fixed [FIXED]
  • The saddle lit up at night, this has now been changed and fixed. [FIXED]
  • The steering wheel of the vehicle turned only to the right, this has now been fixed. [FIXED]
  • Names of metal axe and metal pickaxe corrected.

New

  • Vehicles now leave tracks in the snow. [NEW]
  • Horses now leave tracks in the snow. [NEW]
  • Corrections made in the InventoryHUD. [NEW]
  • Added blur effect when opening the inventory. [NEW]
  • Made corrections to the map overview. [NEW]


