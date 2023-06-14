Update #79 - Ver. 0.7.9b - 23

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Neue RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3665405726570530367
Alte RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113
Fixes
- Other problems fixed [FIXED]
- The saddle lit up at night, this has now been changed and fixed. [FIXED]
- The steering wheel of the vehicle turned only to the right, this has now been fixed. [FIXED]
- Names of metal axe and metal pickaxe corrected.
New
- Vehicles now leave tracks in the snow. [NEW]
- Horses now leave tracks in the snow. [NEW]
- Corrections made in the InventoryHUD. [NEW]
- Added blur effect when opening the inventory. [NEW]
- Made corrections to the map overview. [NEW]
