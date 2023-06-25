Its ready to play!

🔮 Introducing Majo Mail Version 1: Embark on a Whimsical Journey as a Witch! 🔮

I am thrilled to announce the official launch of Majo Mail Version 1!

In Majo Mail, you'll don the magical hat and broomstick of a talented witch, ready to soar through the skies and spread joy to the inhabitants of floating villages. Your mission is to connect with the villagers, listen to their stories, and assist them in delivering their messages to loved ones near and far.

The game's cozy ambiance will wrap you in a warm embrace, creating a tranquil escape from the everyday hustle and bustle. Immerse yourself in the stunning hand-painted visuals, accompanied by a captivating soundtrack that evokes a sense of wonder and magic.

We would like to extend our gratitude to all our dedicated players who have eagerly awaited the launch of Majo Mail. Your support and enthusiasm have been instrumental in bringing this magical experience to life.

If you have any feedback please let me know! I will be updated Majo Mail over time from feedback.

The first thing I will be doing is finalizing controller support!