Patchnote [14.06.23]

All inhabitants of the Zone – get ready! After completion of technical work, the assortment of merchants will be replenished with even more advanced equipment, and the Northern factions will open the possibility of forming their own subdivisions!

Factions and subfactions

Recruitment into Northern factions can now be targeted to specific categories of players - previously recruitment was either open or closed to all.

[table]

[tr]

[td]Added the ability to create a subdivision in the PDA.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

In the future, subdivision mechanics will include multi-stage team battles for various rewards, including possession of bases in the open world. This mechanic has a floating release date. The initial release date is August, however, we may move the release date to reflect the number of tier 2 and higher subdivisions in each faction. The sooner a strong backbone of subdivisions is formed, the sooner we will release the update, or if there is a shortage, the release date can be moved to late August or September.

Merchants

The assortment of northern faction merchants has also been updated in the 100 Rads bar:

Level 5

OTs-14 Groza;

Worn Centurion;

Worn Beast Slayer;

SKAT-9b Armored Suit;

SKAT-9m Armored Suit;

Worn Ace;

Worn Mule;

Worn Saturn Suit;

Worn AH-6 Nomad;

VSS Vintorez;

HK G3A1;

Level 6

L96A1

Walther WA2000

PKP Pecheneg

А-545

FN F2000 Tactical

Level 7

Centurion Armored Exoskeleton;

Beast Slayer Exoarmor;

SKAT-10 Armored Suit;

Ace Exoskeleton;

Mule Exoskeleton;

Saturn Suit;

AH-2 Nomad Suit;

Each faction in the North has gained access to unique costumes at reputation level 7:

Apostle Heavy Armored Suit – Covenant

Reiter Super-Heavy Armored Suit – Mercenary

Punisher Armored Suit – Mercenary

Vanguard Armored Suit – Duty

Granite Super-Heavy Armored Suit – Duty

Hounds Exoskeleton – Freedom

Chieftain Super-Heavy Armored Suit – Freedom

These suits can be worn as part of the specified factions and their respective factions in the south (bandits for Covenant and Mercenaries, stalkers for Duty and Freedom).

Balance

Shotguns



Fixed a bug that caused stopping power to be overestimated when using slug and buckshot.

Fixed a bug in calculating PvE efficiency of shotguns, therefore their characteristics have been changed:

[table]

[tr]

[th]WEAPON[/th]

[th]CHANGES[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Toz-34[/td]

[td]Damage multiplier against mutants 2 → 2.25[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gramps’ TOZ[/td]

[td]Reload time 3.25 sec → 3.1 sec[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]MR-153[/td]

[td]Damage multiplier against mutants 1.5 → 1.75

Charging speed per round 0.7 → 0.65[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Murka Yana (MP-153)[/td]

[td]Charging speed per round 0.7 → 0.6[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Protecta[/td]

[td]Damage multiplier against mutants 1.5 → 1.85[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Reaper (Protecta)[/td]

[td]Damage 155 → 150

Damage multiplier against mutants 1.5 → 1.65

Charging speed per round 0.7 → 0.75[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Mossberg 590a1[/td]

[td]Damage multiplier against mutants 2 → 1.85

Charging speed per round 0.7 → 0.9[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Shorty 590[/td]

[td]Damage multiplier against mutants 2 → 1.85

Delay before first round loading 0.3 → 0.35

Charging speed per round 0.7 → 0.85[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]MR-133[/td]

[td]Charging speed per round 0.7 → 0.85[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Franchi Spas-12[/td]

[td]Damage multiplier against mutants 1.5 → 1.75

Charging speed per round 0.7 → 0.65[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Saiga-12[/td]

[td]Magazine Size 8 → 9

Damage multiplier against mutants 1 → 1.5[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Close Combat

All melee weapons received a bonus to their movement speed, depending on their rank, group and weapon type.

[table]

[tr]

[td]The bonus works only when the player is holding a melee weapon, a bolt or a weapon that is hidden.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Explosives

Explosives now have the "stopping effect" characteristic displayed and its values reduced.

Infestations

Infestation levels and their placement on locations have been changed. There are more infestation-restricted areas in locations where science suits and combo suits are preferable.

Red Forest

The Fool's Path - Red Forest crossing has been rebuilt and expanded:







The psi effect of the RLS has been intensified. It also now has a level 3 radiation background.



Part of the forest to the east now has a level 4 radiation background.



The rift is extended to Fool's Path and covered in Level 4 radiation.



A large south-eastern part of the Redwood Forest is covered with level 2 radiation.

Yanov Outskirts

Conveyor is now emitting level 4 radiation and level 4 psi-exposure.



Many parts of the factory and construction area are now covered in level 4 radiation.





Transitions with level 3 radiation are now ringing with level 4 radiation.



The area in the northern part is now accessible for passage.



The Ear in the south-eastern part is covered in level 2 radiation.



Biological infestation in the southern part of the location has been enhanced to level 3.

[table]

[tr]

[td]These are not all the changes to the open world locations, we leave the rest for you to explore![/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Stashes

Stashes placed in the area between the Dump's Belt and the Northern Locations before the start of maintenance will be returned together with their contents to the Personal Storage.

The stashes from Limansk will not be returned to the Personal Storage.

General

Passive infestation on locations Rostock Bar, Forest, Pit, Army Warehouses, Fools Path, Dead City, Yanov Outskirts, Red Forest has been removed.

Added level 1 passive bio-infestation to the Graveyard location.

Changed passive infestation in Limansk from level 2 radiation to level 1 psi effect.

Adjusted protections for suits due to location changes.

Locations

Backwater

A new location, Backwater, has been added. The backwater is a wild location, which means there is no distribution system and everyone but squad members are hostile to each other. But there are also more rewards for completing events.

To get to this location you need to find the space bubbles. They are located along the northern borders of the Red Forest and the Yanov Outskirts.







Spatial bubbles are scattered at various points in the Backwater. You can use them to leave the location.



[table]

[tr]

[td]All spatial bubbles leading from the location are marked on the map.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Quests

Changes

Reworked the quests "Just what the doctor ordered (Verteiko)"...



... and "Get up and walk! (Marathoner)".



[table]

[tr]

[td]Those who have previously completed these storylines can also rerun the updated versions.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

New quest

The liquor suppliers at the bar have started selling crappy liquor to the stalkers.

Uncle Matvey decides to find out what's going on, for sure he could use some help.

[table]

[tr]

[td]The quest becomes available after completing the quest "Brothers in Arms".[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Models and animations

The jacket, leather jacket and bandit jacket models have been updated:







Models of MBSS, Tri-Zip and NPA backpacks have been updated:







[table]

[tr]

[td]Updated UZI (Micro UZI, Mini UZI, UZI) and M79 grenade launcher animations.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Sounds

Redesigned gunshots of assault rifles, submachine guns, shotguns and machine guns in first person, with and without silencer.

Updated sounds of UZI (Micro UZI, Mini UZI, UZI) and M79 grenade launcher interactions.

Other changes

Weekly quests

The number of anomalous serum from the weekly quests is increased from 1 to 3.

Compensations

Players who have already completed the "Ghost" quest in the period from 05/17/2023 to 06/14/2023 (before the start of technical work) will receive new special components to raise the equipment level to +9. Special components will be delivered to their personal storage.

Medicine priorities

When a player uses several medicines of the same purpose group, only one of them has an effect, all other medicines of that group are marked as inactive.







[table]

[tr]

[td]For example, the Tourist's Delight has no effect as long as the Domestic Field Ration is active.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Suits

Added new Mole suit:





Extended the variety of starting armour (with which the player appears at the start of the game):





Lipa's costume was changed at the initial meeting:

Fixes

Fixed inability to install multiple LCCs on some weapons.

Fixed incorrect Beretta 92FS reloading animation.

Fixed incorrect grenade launcher position on M16A3.

Thank you for your attention,

And good hunting in the Zone!