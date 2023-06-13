This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are excited to share our first Early Access Roadmap! This roadmap features a selection of what we are currently working on for our next major update as well as some of our plans for future updates after that.

The next major update is planned for August 2023, and we look forward to you joining us for its launch!



August 2023

New Aspect - A new class with a new playstyle to explore.

New Book - The Atheneum's collection grows.

Trinkets - Unlock and equip new starting powers to customize your playstyle.

Daily Challenges - Wild new mutations every day with competitive leaderboards.

Quest Multi-Tracking and Objective Indicators - Improved quality of life.

More Enemies - New Unravelled threats.

Updated Rank System - Streamlined progression and even higher ranks to achieve.

Victory Board - Earn rewards by winning with style.

Multiplayer Run Save/Resume - Take a break and come back later in MP.

The Future