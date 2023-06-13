 Skip to content

Apex Point update for 13 June 2023

Update V0.032.2

Build 11462865

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a major bug with the tire friction causing incorrect grip per corner
-Fixed a few traffic bugs
-Improved clear sky visuals
-Improved the save system
-Fixed drag practice costing money
-Map fixes
-Various other fixes

